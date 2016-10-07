Columbus endorses diverging bridge design for Hwy. 97

Submitted graphic

This overhead graphic shows what a diverging diamond design on the State Highway 97 bridge could look like.

Paul Rignell

Columbus Reporter

Columbus council members reached consensus Sept. 28 that the city will endorse a diverging diamond interchange for the State Highway 97/County Highway 23 bridge during its scheduled rebuild in 2018-2019.

Their support for the diverging diamond pattern aligns Columbus with recommendations from Anoka County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A second design option that has been discussed for the bridge rebuild could feature a standard diamond pattern, or basically how the current bridge (built nearly 50 years ago) is laid out for traffic flow.

Minnesota Department of Transportation engineers believe a diverging diamond interchange would be best for improving wait times for westbound drivers (coming from Forest Lake) who wish to turn left after the bridge and head south on I-35 toward the Twin Cities.

In a diverging diamond pattern, drivers from Forest Lake who enter southbound Interstate Highway 35 toward the Twin Cities would enter a traffic lane on the bridge by moving to the left side of the road (or along the south barrier). They would then stay on the left throughout their crossing of the bridge before entering the southbound freeway on-ramp, allowing them to turn left without waiting for oncoming traffic and eliminating a major source of back-up on the bridge. Drivers crossing the bridge to continue west (perhaps traveling to Running Aces Harness Park) would be directed back to the conventional right lane when leaving the bridge. Drivers from Columbus would undergo the same process, driving along the north barrier of the bridge before either turning left onto northbound I-35 or moving back to the right side of the road as they enter Forest Lake.

Columbus City Attorney Bill Griffith said when the light rail system opened near 34th Avenue and I-494 (east from Mall of America), some commuter vehicles were waiting up to five minutes for proceeding through stoplights in that area. Those issues were then alleviated, he said, with the introduction of a diverging diamond interchange.

Columbus Councilman Mark Daly said he was also familiar with the traffic flow of a diverging diamond bridge pattern.

“After you get that concept down (of driving on the left), it’s fast,” he said.

The bridge project is scheduled for bidding next summer, along with other regional Minnesota Department of Transportation projects including work on the Highway 8 bridge over I-35 and also the northbound I-35W bridge over southbound I-35E. Columbus and Forest Lake officials want MnDOT to widen the bridge to include more lanes and safe passage for pedestrians, but MnDOT has insisted on keeping the bridge at two lanes unless more funds are procured legislatively.

No Forest Lake council members spoke during the meeting. The Forest Lake City Council has discussed the design of the bridge multiple times, with Councilman Michael Freer voicing a strong objection to the diverging diamond choice.

– Ryan Howard contributed to this report.