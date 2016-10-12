Winnick investigated after sign video

Image courtesy of Michael LaFave

Forest Lake Councilman Ben Winnick is shown in a cellphone video taken by resident Michael LaFave. LaFave believes Winnick was attempting to remove one of LaFave’s campaign signs, which read, “Winnick voted to lay off police.”

Editor’s note: After this article was published, The Times was contacted by City Administrator Aaron Parrish with a clarification regarding the city’s official campaign sign policy. The clarification has been added to the story below.

After Forest Lake Councilman Ben Winnick and an associate of his were accused of involvement with the removal of campaign-related signs around town in the last week, their cases were forwarded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Normally, since the alleged incidents occurred in city limits, the investigations would fall under the jurisdiction of the Forest Lake Police Department, but the department forwarded the cases to the sheriff’s office to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest. Winnick, who is running for mayor of Forest Lake, told The Times that he could not comment on his case at the present time. The Times has not released the other person’s name at this time because she has not spoken with The Times and, like Winnick, has not been charged with a crime.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no charges have currently been filed but said that two reports related to sign theft in Forest Lake are under active investigation.

The accusation against Winnick has been circulating in local social media circles for the last few days after Forest Lake resident Michael LaFave posted a cellphone video he took of Winnick appearing to approach a campaign sign placed by LaFave in the U.S. Highway 61 west easement, stopping and reversing direction when LaFave walks toward him. In the video, which can be viewed at tinyurl.com/zgrw9un, Winnick’s truck has been parked on the side of an entry road in between the highway easement and the parking lot of the Allina Health clinic, and Winnick can be seen walking toward one of LaFave’s signs.

“Taking my signs?” LaFave asks in the video.

“Oh, I didn’t know they were your signs,” Winnick responds.

LaFave asks again if Winnick is taking his campaign signs, to which Winnick responds “no” before asking LaFave his name. LaFave does not give his name but tells Winnick he knows who Winnick is. Winnick then says “OK,” walks back to his truck and gets inside.

Then, on Oct. 10, according to a Forest Lake police report, a patrol officer allegedly saw a vehicle pulled over in front of 1543 Lake St. S., near where another of LaFave’s signs was posted. The officer reportedly recognized the vehicle’s driver, a Forest Lake resident, and noticed that as she drove the vehicle away from where it had been parked, LaFave’s sign was missing. The officer then followed the vehicle to the Forest Lake City Center and allegedly saw the missing sign in the back of her vehicle.

LaFave told The Times he was quick to film the Oct. 8 incident with Winnick because several of the signs he posted earlier that day were taken within hours, or even minutes, of their placement. LaFave had placed multiple homemade signs that read, “Winnick voted to lay off police” around town in September, but he said those were quickly take down. He decided to order 50 professionally printed signs with the same message, and he began putting them up over the weekend. By Monday, he told The Times, he estimated that another party or parties had removed almost a third of them. He added that he wasn’t placing the signs to try to catch someone stealing them, but to remind people of Winnick’s vote to lay off former Forest Lake patrol officer Max Boukal – an idea he got after seeing people with Winnick campaign signs in their yards next to signs in support of Forest Lake law enforcement.

“I don’t want people to think I’m trying to set anybody up, because I’m not,” he said. “To me, it’s about a freedom of speech issue at this point.”

LaFave told The Times that when he decided to place the campaign signs, he checked with the Forest Lake Police Department to make sure it was all right to put the signs in public easements. Though The Times does not have a complete list of the places where LaFave put his signs, many of the places he described are in public easements for either the city, Washington County or the Minnesota Department of Transportation (the Highway 61 easement is the latter). LaFave also said that he often tried to put his signs on public property where other signs were located, only to drive by the location later on Oct. 8 and find that his signs were gone while others remained.

Forest Lake Police Chief Rick Peterson told The Times that LaFave did contact the department about putting the signs in the easements and was told that while MnDOT and the county often remove signs in their public easements, Forest Lake only removes signs in city easements when the Public Works Department is doing work in the easement that would be obstructed by the signs. However, he did not want to comment on the police reports because they had been referred to a different agency.

City Administrator Aaron Parrish alerted The Forest Lake Times to the city’s official policy on campaign signs, which was sent out to local candidates about a month ago. Signs are not allowed in the MnDOT and county rights-of-way, and they will be removed by MnDOT or the county if they are placed there. Forest Lake city code also prohibits campaign signs on city rights-of-way and easements, and if signs are placed there, city employees may remove them (the code does not include a provision for private residents removing signs). According to city policy, the only place signs should be placed is on private property with the permission of the property owner.

Parrish noted that the city typically enforces its sign placement rules if it receives a complaint. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, city staff informed local candidates that there had been a complaint about signs in city rights-of-way and that campaign signs would be removed by the city from the rights-of-way starting on Friday, Oct. 14 (signs removed by the city are held at the Forest Lake City Center for pickup). Staff informed candidates ahead of the date signs would be removed and asked candidates to make sure their signs are not currently in rights-of-way.

When he filmed Winnick, LaFave said, he wasn’t waiting around to see if someone would take his sign. Instead, he had just placed the sign and was preparing to leave the Allina parking lot when Winnick’s truck pulled up.

LaFave said more of his signs were stolen after he took the video. He reported the incident, as well as the removal of his other signs, to police, who then referred it to the county.

This is not the first time in recent electoral history that local residents have been concerned about sign theft or sign placement. During the 2015 school bond election, some residents found a Facebook post by one local associated with the pro-bond committee that included a reference to stealing anti-bond signs around town (the woman claimed she was joking), and local group Taxpayers For Accountability claimed that several of its signs had been stolen. This September, Forest Lake resident Eric Langness captured video of a Karin Housley campaign worker placing a Housley sign on his lawn without permission (the Housley campaign claimed that the sign was placed mistakenly as part of effort to put signs in the lawns of consenting past Housley supporters).

Local police get frequent calls every election year about appropriate placement and use of signs. Though Peterson said the legal language surrounding campaign sign placement can be tricky, he had two words of advice for anyone who asks him about campaign signs: Don’t put signs on people’s private property without asking for permission, and if you see a sign that you believe may be placed improperly or illegally, don’t remove it yourself. Instead, contact police, and they will handle the situation if there has been a violation.