Tim Horton’s planned for 12th Street

Photo by Ryan Howard

The old Crown Auto building on 12th Street Southwest may be the site of a Tim Horton’s restaurant next year.

The old Crown Auto building at 107 12th St. SW in Forest Lake will soon undergo a remodel, with a Tim Horton’s restaurant planned as one of the three building occupants.

If the Canadian restaurant chain, known for its coffee and bakery items, does end up coming to Forest Lake, it would be only the second such location in the Twin Cities metro area, after the recent announcement that another Tim Horton’s would soon open in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood.

Dick Kvanbeck, a representative of building owner Glenborough LLC, said that he was “not prepared to announce anything officially” about any occupants of the building until agreements are finalized. However, Tim Horton’s was discussed as the proposed occupant of one section of the building during the Oct. 12 meeting of the Forest Lake Planning Commission, and the site plan review documentation discussed during the meeting included references to Tim Horton’s as an expected tenant.

When previously occupied as an auto part sales business, the building was only occupied by one user. Soon, that won’t be the case, Kvanbeck told The Forest Lake Times.

“We’re looking to remodel the entire project … and split it into three spaces,” he said.

One of those spaces will be modeled for restaurant use. While Kvanbeck said Glenborough is still in discussions about finding occupants for the other two spaces in the building, he added that the company was also open to businesses contacting Glenborough about securing one of the spots.

“We’re absolutely looking for opportunity there,” he said.

Glenborough, which also owns the Westlake Center in Forest Lake (current home of Aldi, Office Max and other businesses), acquired the old Crown Auto building about a year ago as part of a portfolio of acquisitions of property around the state. Kvanbeck said the company believes that a complete remodel of the 6,800-square-foot building will result in the “highest and best use” of the property.

“Trying to bring it into the 21st century will be better for everybody,” he said.

The Planning Commission approved the site plan at its meeting, with some conditions, including a study of traffic in the area to make sure the remodel doesn’t adversely affect traffic. This week, 12th Street was closed multiple days during a utility replacement related to the project. Kvanbeck said Glenborough’s current plan, if everything remains on schedule, is to remodel the building in the winter and spring, allowing occupants to move in next June.