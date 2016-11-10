Bodyslam bandits come to VFW

Submitted photo

A.C. Riley will be one of the featured wrestlers at the Nov. 12 CPWE show to take place at the Forest Lake VFW.

After 20 years in the pro wrestling business as a booker who made matches and signed talent, Jim Crear has signed on as the director of promotions and marketing for the brand-new Classic Pro Wrestling Empire Inc.

The wrestling company will call the Forest Lake VFW home and host one show per month at the venue beginning Nov. 12 when doors open at 5 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. The cost is $5.

Crear worked with others in the organization to reach out to industry contacts and post stuff online to solicit talent for the new league. They also looked to local wrestling school to fill out the CPWE roster.

“We are extremely excited for our inaugural show on the 12th,” Crear said. “For each show we plan to feature 14 to 16 superstars in six or seven matches.”

One unique match that will take place only once per season is a battle royal featuring all wrestlers. The winner of that match will hold the title of “King of CPWE.”

“The ‘king’ concept is new to indie-league wrestling,” Crear said. “We think it is something that will go over well with the fans and hopefully our king will gain a following throughout the course of the year.”

Some of the top talent that will be working with the CPWE includes such indie stars as “Superstar” Steve Stardom, A.C. Riley, and “Man Pretty” Greg Hurtz. Stardom is a 24-year wrestling veteran with close to 5,000 matches under his belt. He has attained the title of World Champion 24 times. A.C. Riley hails from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and was coincidentally trained by Steve Stardom. He wrestles throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa, and also hosts an indie wrestling podcast titled “Grapple Talk.”

“We should have action that will thrill any longtime wrestling fan as well as any newcomers to sports entertainment,” Crear said. “CPWE will feature a good mix of heavyweights as well as some cruiserweights that will feature some high-flying stuff. This show will be a good time for all ages.”