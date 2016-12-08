Opinion & Columns

Open Forum for Dec. 8, 2016

By

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by email to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated.

Open letter

Mayor Winnick,

In this past city election, the “almost majority” expressed a vision for our community that should be a reminder for you and your City Council’s future leadership.

Some of the issues addressed by concerned citizens such as myself include:

Our local police force should not be depleted to its minimum ability by cutting back much needed officers.

For the safety of our community, there needs to be a re-establishment of a fire inspector. Prevention is the key to safety.

Enhance the commercial and industrial outreach into the marketplace by strengthening the purpose of the EDA.

Be an advocate for our public schools’ improvements and the value of our teachers. Our schools are a direct reflection of our community. Make them a reason why families want to live in District 831.

Interact with the community by allowing volunteer organizations to have a voice, as they represent our citizens’ concerns.

Provide a more fulfilled community by offering amenities and activities suitable for all age groups.

Another thought: By taking pride in the appearance of your commercial lot, you take pride in your city. Please adhere to the requirements of the conditional use permit and screen your storage yard. It is an “eyesore” as the entrance to the city. Take a fresh look as you come into town on Highway 61. Your property is a direct reflection on you, our mayor.

Susan Zaudtke
Forest Lake

Priorities

The city of Forest Lake has 90 miles of sanitary sewer, 2,000-plus man holes, and 46 lift stations, or so it says on their website. I recently had Xcel Energy’s subcontractor send a scope from my house to the main sewer pipe.They discovered that the main is cracked at the connection. Surface water is pouring into the main. I contacted the city’s sewer department to convey this information. I was told that the city has thousands of such leaks. I asked when the leak in front of my house would be scheduled for repair. I was told that there wasn’t the money in the budget at this time. We have a community that is spending $143 million for school changes that we did or didn’t need. We spent $23 million on a new city center that we did or didn’t need. We are spending $300,000 or more on airport blacktop, which very few of us will see or use. We have buildings owned by the city all over this community that are now sitting empty. We contributed $9 million for a YMCA. All this wasteful spending and there is no budget for main sewer repair or replacement? Our roads are in need of repair, and our sewer system is failing. Well, as a community, we will look nice, but our sewers will be backing up into our homes!

Joseph Ackerley
Forest Lake

  • Eugene Huerstel

    Well said Joe!
    As for the issues Susan Zaudkte brings up. Fact number one, the police force is not depleted.
    Columbus did not want to the fire inspector for certain reasons. We combine. Al Newman as Chief has done a great job of managing the fire department with up dates on buildings all over the City. Someday we could have a new fire inspector. The EDA has done a great job of bringing some small businesses that you do not know about. Because of the growth, more revenue has come in to off set some of the higher taxes. (Forest Lake City Budget) Less regulations and less taxes will certainly help in attracting them.
    When people come to the City Council and tell them not to go along with the school district because of trust. They should listen to them. The City Council of Forest Lake should first represent their residents.
    Its not the job of City government to offer Amenities.
    With all that said the perception you are trying to portray out there is wrong. We will have a stronger City. A much better vision.

    • Foodonastick

      Increased property values appear to be the driving force of increased revenue, not economic development.

      Eugene, do you see all the empty, dilapidated buildings in our City. Do you really see a thriving, robust downtown? I see a lot of vacant buildings and the occasional junkyard disguised as a supply business rather than new development in what use to be the heart of the City of Forest Lake (Lake St. and Broadway).

      I suppose you could count the new businesses and upgrades of businesses near the city center. But as I recall you, our current city council and mayor elect Winnick opposed that project and was approved over their objections.

      Seems to me the only thing the current city council supported was paving the airport runway and that has turned into a blame game because of cost overruns.

      Short term memory Eugene?

      Apparently the voters have a longer memory than you Eugene. They just voted to clean house on the city council and Ben Winnick didn’t even get half of the votes cast for mayor.

  • Sally Swanson

    Joseph, be clear on one thing, the schools needed the updates. Have you ever been in any of them? Most were in the shape of the sewers, and fixing them was put off for the same reason that fixing the sewers was put off – didn’t really seem needed, or was too expensive. So this is where you find yourself eventually, in near emergency situations.