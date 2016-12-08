Open Forum for Dec. 8, 2016

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by email to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated.

Open letter

Mayor Winnick,

In this past city election, the “almost majority” expressed a vision for our community that should be a reminder for you and your City Council’s future leadership.

Some of the issues addressed by concerned citizens such as myself include:

Our local police force should not be depleted to its minimum ability by cutting back much needed officers.

For the safety of our community, there needs to be a re-establishment of a fire inspector. Prevention is the key to safety.

Enhance the commercial and industrial outreach into the marketplace by strengthening the purpose of the EDA.

Be an advocate for our public schools’ improvements and the value of our teachers. Our schools are a direct reflection of our community. Make them a reason why families want to live in District 831.

Interact with the community by allowing volunteer organizations to have a voice, as they represent our citizens’ concerns.

Provide a more fulfilled community by offering amenities and activities suitable for all age groups.

Another thought: By taking pride in the appearance of your commercial lot, you take pride in your city. Please adhere to the requirements of the conditional use permit and screen your storage yard. It is an “eyesore” as the entrance to the city. Take a fresh look as you come into town on Highway 61. Your property is a direct reflection on you, our mayor.

Susan Zaudtke

Forest Lake

Priorities

The city of Forest Lake has 90 miles of sanitary sewer, 2,000-plus man holes, and 46 lift stations, or so it says on their website. I recently had Xcel Energy’s subcontractor send a scope from my house to the main sewer pipe.They discovered that the main is cracked at the connection. Surface water is pouring into the main. I contacted the city’s sewer department to convey this information. I was told that the city has thousands of such leaks. I asked when the leak in front of my house would be scheduled for repair. I was told that there wasn’t the money in the budget at this time. We have a community that is spending $143 million for school changes that we did or didn’t need. We spent $23 million on a new city center that we did or didn’t need. We are spending $300,000 or more on airport blacktop, which very few of us will see or use. We have buildings owned by the city all over this community that are now sitting empty. We contributed $9 million for a YMCA. All this wasteful spending and there is no budget for main sewer repair or replacement? Our roads are in need of repair, and our sewer system is failing. Well, as a community, we will look nice, but our sewers will be backing up into our homes!

Joseph Ackerley

Forest Lake