Race issues at high school are multifaceted

Submitted graphics

These Instagram comments have been edited to hide expletives and commenters’ identities, but they contain racist remarks that appear to have been made by Forest Lake Area High School students — including a racial slur made by a high school student in the left photo.

A few years ago, when he was a ninth-grader in Forest Lake Area Schools, Jorden Ford was sitting in class when he became conscious of someone saying the n-word quietly, over and over again. He turned to look for the source of the sound and saw another student, staring at him as the slur kept repeating from his lips.

Now a senior, Ford transferred to Chisago City-based online charter school Trio Wolf Creek last year after he said the racial prejudice he experienced at the district’s high school became too much to bear. Before that, he was one of Forest Lake’s small contingent of black students, numbering this year around 25, or 1.7 percent of the student body. Though he likes attending Trio Wolf Creek and feels that the teachers there are invested in his success, he was sorry he couldn’t finish up his high school career in Forest Lake.

“If the elders (faculty and staff) would respect us normally and influence the younger students to respect us and care about us more, … that school would be a good school,” he said.

In November, The Forest Lake Times sat down with Ford, his father Tiawan, and two current Forest Lake high schoolers, senior Jashon Adams and junior Payton Wood. Adams contacted The Times out of frustration, saying that he’s grown fed up with the racism he’s experienced while a student at the school – in his case, since middle school, when he remembers a group of boys coming up to him and calling him the n-word. All three students said that they and their African-American friends have been regular victims of racist words and actions from a significant portion of the student body, both outside of school and in the halls and classrooms.

“I don’t feel wanted there,” Wood said. “I don’t feel like I’m welcome.”

When contacted by The Times, Forest Lake Area High School Principal Steve Massey and Carolyn Latady, district family support advocate, said that the district takes the concerns of minority students seriously and does everything in its power to ensure a welcoming, effective learning environment for all students.

“The district takes student experiences seriously; it takes our equity work really seriously,” Massey said. “When (a bad situation) occurs, we become highly interested and engaged in trying to deal with that situation.”

Student harassment

Adams, Wood and Jorden Ford could each recall multiple instances where they or their friends were called the n-word or were made to feel uncomfortable because of the word’s use. Sometimes, a white student or students might use the slur against them outright, while other times, one of them might be walking down a hallway and hear the word emphasized in conversation near them – in an attempt, they believe, to provoke a response from them. Other common insults are students telling them that they’re on welfare or that they’ve been abandoned by deadbeat dads – insults tossed around regardless of whether the student saying them knows anything about the family of the person he’s insulting. The students also believe that the severity and number of racist remarks has increased corresponding with the momentum and victory of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which faced criticism by many opponents for language many called racially charged.

“People look at us and they just kind of smirk,” Wood said.

The students added that sometimes, the racist remarks start on social media outside of school hours, but the hurt feelings and harassment can be brought back throughout the school day. Adams said that when student-to-student racism occurs online – say, when one student talks to another about “sending minorities back where they came from” – school officials might say their hands are tied because the incident happened off campus. Even when reporting a racist incident on campus, Wood said, black students often don’t feel like much is done to discipline those making the statements.

“(The administration will say,) ‘If it happens again, let us know and we’ll talk to them about it,’ or, ‘If it happens again, let us know and we’ll have them leave school for the day,’” he said.

The Forest Lake Area School District has anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies that include explicit prohibitions of racial harassment. Latady said the district as a whole, including the high school, try to be as vigilant as possible to track down and stop bullies of all stripes in the schools.

“Not only do we respond to individual incidents, … but I also think we try to create a (positive) climate and work at things on a systems basis,” she said.

Though Massey stressed his conviction that the majority of Forest Lake students never engage in bullying – “Most kids do the right thing all the time,” he said – he noted that the high school does get complaints of racist behavior from students from time to time (he estimated that he hears “specific” complaints once or twice a year). He said that whenever possible, school administration identifies the harasser and takes a variety of steps – anything from mediation to suspension to a variety of other disciplinary procedures. The specific discipline, he said, depends on the individual incident, student and student history, and the goal is to keep the negative behavior from reoccurring.

“We are crystal clear in those situations that there is no room here for bullying, threatening, racist remarks,” he said.

Massey added that he empathizes with students who sometimes feel like nothing has been done because data privacy prohibits the school from disclosing to anyone but relevant administrative and family figures any disciplinary action given to a student – a short, protected list that doesn’t include the student who was bullied.

“A lot might have happened, but it’s not for public view, and I can understand the frustration,” he said.

He added that sometimes, investigations may come up short – for example, if a student hears someone make a harassing comment but then can’t identify who made the remark – or behavior may have happened outside of school grounds, at which point it becomes the jurisdiction of parents and police. Social media posts often take this form, he said, though if the post was made while on school grounds or it leads to incidents that affect students during the school day, the school has the authority to step in.

“What a kid does outside of school, as much as we might want to have authority, we don’t have the authority to discipline,” he said.

Another instance where Massey believes that students and administrators may see two perspectives of the same issue is the confiscation of Confederate flags. Under district policy, Confederate flags and items containing Confederate flags are not allowed on campus, based on the history of racism many people associate with them. Adams, Ford and Wood said that they regularly see Confederate flag stickers on people’s vehicles in school parking lots and that it seems to them that the district only polices the stickers when a large event is happening at the school. Massey, on the other hand, said that the district requires students to remove or cover any Confederate flag symbol observed by staff, but he added that on big event days, there are more staff members in district parking lots making sure that there are no problems due to increased traffic – thus making it easier for the district to spot and cover Confederate flags during those times.

“Every time that any staff member sees a Confederate flag, it is dealt with,” he said, adding that if a student is a repeat offender regarding the flag, he or she receives discipline that escalates with the number of offenses.

Logan Gilbert, a white student at the high school who is friends with Adams and Ford, said that he’s not sure what else the district can do. In mid-November, he was in a class in which a group of students logged in to an online quiz, and one of the students anonymously created the user name “Lynch Negroes.” Gilbert said that the school took the incident seriously; a dean tried unsuccessfully to figure out who the offending student was, and Massey visited the class the next day to stress the unacceptability of the anonymous student’s behavior. However, Gilbert said, he doesn’t know if the school can effectively change the behaviors and beliefs of what he called a small minority that frequently makes those kinds of jokes and statements.

“You feel like you hear (racist remarks) almost every day,” he said.

School environment

Though the words of some of their fellow students can be hurtful and demoralizing, Adams, Ford and Wood also sometimes feel like some of the adults they interact with at school let them down. That’s not a universal statement – the trio felt like a few teachers and administrators had their backs, and all three said that School Resource Officer John Glader expressed genuine care that they stay out of trouble – but often, they said, they feel they are treated differently because they’re black.

One instance that’s personal to Adams was his eligibility to play football during his senior year. Due to family issues, Adams emancipated himself from his parents in 2016, and during that process, he attended school for a time outside of the district. When he was able to return to FLAHS, he did so (he now lives in Scandia at the Ford residence). Because he was technically a transfer to FLAHS when he returned, he was deemed ineligible to play sports his senior year, as it was within a year of him switching schools. However, he petitioned the school and was told that the district would attempt to restore his eligibility before the football season began.

Operating under the hope and expectation that his eligibility would be restored, Adams practiced with the rest of the team, even biking to the high school from Scandia when he didn’t have a ride to practice. In the end, however, his eligibility was not restored in time, and he wasn’t able to play Ranger football in 2016. Given his circumstances, he doesn’t believe the district tried hard enough to restore his eligibility – effort he thinks would have been provided to a white student. What’s more, he said, he feels the cold shoulder from football coaches when they see him around school.

“I was part of (the coaches’) ‘family,’ and only one of them talks to me,” he said.

For Tiawan Ford, the whole ordeal was hard to watch.

“You’re supposed to believe in your teachers, principals, deans,” he said. “You see a kid dedicated like that, you’re supposed to try to do something.”

Massey said that for data practices reasons, he couldn’t go into specifics about a student’s eligibility, but he said that the school takes eligibility requests from every student seriously and that “(FLAHS Activities Director) Aaron (Forsythe) is a fierce advocate to get eligibility for our athletes.”

Too often, the students said, they feel like the expectations and standards they’re held to are different than those of their white peers. They believe they’re scolded faster for disruptive behavior or cellphone use during class, and they think their punishments might be harsher for the same offense. Adams, who is in the National Guard and who wants to become an orthopedic surgeon, recalled one instance in which he was given a two-day suspension after he told another student that he would “have problems” if the student didn’t stop harassing a female classmate outside of school. The two-day suspension would have caused him to miss too many classes in his college-level EMT class, resulting in a failure. Adams said a Guard recruiter was able to help him reduce his suspension to one day.

“They knew what they were doing,” Tiawan said of the school.

Latady said that the district acknowledges that administration and staff might carry implicit biases that they don’t realize, and the district has been working on equity training for the last several years to make sure that opportunities and treatment are the same for all students, no matter their background. The district has also instituted an annual “equity portrait” that studies differences in outcomes and opportunities for students of various backgrounds and explores ways to give all kids the same ability to succeed.

“(We want to) really think about what perspectives are not around the table, and how we can get them,” Latady said.

She and Massey also highlighted a number of groups created by the district to encourage a culture of positivity and acceptance across the schools. Student leadership is involved with clubs to make sure non-white students feel community and acceptance, and students and staff are part of an equity group that partners with St. Paul Public Schools to learn about the challenges and solutions involved with increased diversity. As the black school population has grown, an African-American affinity group was set up by the district last year, welcoming black students and families to attend and discuss their challenges and how the district can do better. The district is also in the process of breaking down analysis of student surveys by various demographics to see how different races of students view their time at the high school. Understanding and responding to minority students concerns is a top priority, Massey said.

“We don’t think we’re different than every other district,” he said. “Every district struggles with issues of equity and racism.”

Though the school has processes in place to address inequity and racism, both the black students and the administrators interviewed said that more could be done. Ford has left the district, but Adams and Wood said the programs and procedures the school has in place don’t have a perceptible impact on the discrimination they feel on a regular basis. The students said that Forest Lake has a bad reputation among area students due to race issues, and Gilbert, a football player, recalled opponents taunting the Rangers with accusations of racism.

Massey, meanwhile, said that students taking the time to contact the media about their concerns represents a need for the school to continue talking with its minority kids about how they can make the school more welcoming. Equity programs are needed, he said, but if students don’t perceive those programs as effective, then further steps must be taken.

“Whether we’re aware of what students are experiencing, … we have to believe them,” he said.