Council signs off on budget, levy

After a brief presentation and discussion, the Forest Lake City Council approved on Dec. 5 the budget and property tax levy for Forest Lake in 2017, on a 4-0 vote (Mayor Stev Stegner did not attend the meeting).

Though a few council attendee mainstays like Dick Tschida and Elvin Norby spoke during the meeting, urging the council prioritize spending and to not increase taxes at a pace outstripping city growth, on the whole the budget approval process was a much quicker, less controversial affair this year than in the two previous budget cycles, when contentious staff cuts were on the table at year’s end. This year, the council finalized the preliminary levy amount of approximately $9.48 million approved in September, along with a general fund budget of approximately $9.6 million.

The levy increase is a 5.75 percent rise from 2016’s $8.96 million. The increase is spurred by a $245,000 increase in City Center debt service and a net increase of roughly $300,000 in the general fund – primarily due to capital outlay and staff wage increases. Among other increases was about $48,000 to increase the hours of Parks and Recreation Coordinator Jamie Muscha, restoring to full time a position that had its hours reduced by the council for the 2015 budget year. In November, Muscha gave a presentation on how the city can improve and draw people to its parks system; a story on the plan will be published at a later date.

Though the levy is increasing by 5.75 percent, the city’s taxable market value is also increasing, which means that the tax rate will only go up by about 0.07 percent. That means that if a Forest Lake property stayed the same in value next year as it was valued this year, its increase in city taxes would be very small. Residential property values in the city are generally expected to rise, however, so if a median value residential property in Forest Lake was valued at $209,600 this year and increased by a projected median value of 5.2 percent to $220,600 in 2017, then that property owner would need to pay $882.29 in city taxes – a 6.3 percent increase from what that property was taxed in 2016.

Before the council voted, Freer said that he agreed with the residential speakers that council should continue to look at its annual budgets to make sure that city spending is effective and efficient.

“I think the idea of looking at the budget again next year is actually a really good one, and I think with the new council we should take a look at that as a prioritization of spending,” he said.

MnDOT projects

The council tabled until next month a request to give municipal consent to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s layout of the redesigned Highway 8 bridge and off-ramp over Interstate Highway 35. If the council decides to refuse consent, it could delay or affect the entire corridor resurfacing project MnDOT is planning (which also includes the replacement of the Highway 97 bridge over I-35 and the I-35 West bridge over I-35 East), so the council voted to table the vote in order to further research and discuss the project as well as potentially get project concessions from MnDOT.

The council’s meetings with MnDOT have often been strained in recent months. Repeatedly, city leaders have asked why their concerns and requests for project additions like design concessions on 97 bridge and noise walls on the highway near Clear Lake have been ignored while MnDOT officials insist that the project doesn’t have enough money or doesn’t serve a high enough population to make those changes feasible. Some of those same concerns came up again on Dec. 5, with the main sticking point on the layout approval (aside from some concern that to acquire the property needed for the off ramp, MnDOT may feel the need to exercise eminent domain) being that the project as currently designed does not have an off-ramp onto I-35 for northbound traffic.

When the project is done, as is the case today, Highway 8 drivers who want to travel north on I-35 must either drive north through Wyoming or go south until they can enter the highway from Broadway in Forest Lake – a process city leaders said is inconvenient for both drivers and the residents of the streets leading to the highway. The project layout, which will transform the Highway 8 off-ramp from a southward curve to a straight roadway that will then loop clockwise once it’s west of I-35, includes room for a future northbound ramp, but MnDOT representative Ryan Coddington said that the project doesn’t currently have the funding to add the ramp.

Coddington also cited regional models that estimated that only about 200 vehicles per hour would use the northbound ramp, much lower than the average of 1,500 vehicles per hour that use the southbound ramp now. However, council members were skeptical of his methodology, which suggested that even with the ramp, some northbound drivers would go through Forest Lake or Wyoming anyway.

“Does it not enter in logically that people don’t go that way because there is no ramp?” Councilman Ed Eigner asked.

Feeling that their concerns were being ignored, the council expressed reservations about approving the layout as is and voted to table the motion for further discussion.

In other business, in what was likely to be the last council meeting of the year, Councilman Richard Weber thanked his fellow council members and the public for a fulfilling two years serving on the council. He said he was proud of restoring budget controls and local input on spending projects, citing in particular a measure passed by the council requiring referendums for large spending projects. Weber, an Air Force veteran, ended his council comments with a salute.

“Thank you and God bless,” he said.