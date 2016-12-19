David M. Berg

Loving Husband, Father and GrandfatherDavid Berg, age 71 of Marine on St. Croix, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2016.
David is preceded in death by parents, Sigwald and Millie; brothers, Peter and John; Chris’ mother, Carolyn.
Survived by wife, Jackie; son Chris (Lisa); grandson, Max; brother, Paul (Sharon), sisters-in-law, Mary and Gail; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23rd at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake, with visitation one hour prior.