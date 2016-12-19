Elaine Martin Stein, age 84, of Forest Lake, Minnesota; formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2016. Elaine was a gifted musician, loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eniar and Martha; husbands, Walter Martin and Harvey Stein; brother, Everett Jacobson. She is survived by her children, Bryan (Anne) Martin, Jill (Kevin) Rische, Daniel (Maria) Martin, Cynthia (Richard) Morgan, Elaine Martin; step-daughters, Helene Disney Viteo, Audrey Stein Frazier, Faith Call; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancee (Norman) Olsen, Phyllis (Herbert) Jacobsen; other family and friends. Graveside Services were held at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake, Minnesota. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.