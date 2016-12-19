Marisa Bocanegra, age 39, of Faribault, MN, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Marisa Anne Victoria Bocanegra (Ana Maria Bocanegra) was born June 23, 1977 (actual birthdate June 13, 1977) in Bogota, Columbia. At the age of six weeks, she was adopted by Don and Martha Knisley and moved to their home in Burnsville, MN. Marisa graduated from Burnsville High School in 1995. She married Jeremy White, they were later divorced. She moved to Faribault where she worked as an aide to special needs clients. She then moved to Pine Island, MN where she raised her children and worked for Rideability, teaching those with special needs to ride horseback. While teaching she was injured when a horse reared, saving her client from injury. She received a “Hero of the Year” award from Rideability for her actions. Marisa then moved to Forest Lake, MN where she was a middle English interpreter, was active in Christ Through Hands Ministries, teaching sign language and the Gospel to deaf clients. In 2015, she moved back to Faribault where she was active in United Legacy, a search and rescue organization specializing in search management. She was a leader of the Water Search Team. She also started working for Communication Service for the Deaf, Inc. and was a sexual assault advocate. She was engaged to Brian Nisbit of Faribault, and had planned on moving back to Pine Island to raise their children and grow old together. Marisa enjoyed, always being with her children and family, Frisbee golf, kayaking, hiking, softball, horses, and volunteering and helping others.

Survivors include two sons Joseph and Jonathan White both of Farmington, MN; three daughters Hallie White of Faribault, and Jasmin and Isabella Nisbit both of Faribault; parents Don and Martha Knisley of Burnsville; her biological mother Elsy Bocanegra of Cundinamarca, Columbia; her fiancé Brian Nisbit of Faribault; brothers and sisters Derek Knisley of Minneapolis, Kristin Hasser of Braham, Juan Pablo, Archimedes, Judith, Jeuesau, Maria and Natali Bocanegra of Cundinamarca, Colombia; grandmother Angelica Bocanegra of Cundinamarca, Colombia.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island with the Rev. Craig Breimhorst officiating. Friends may call from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mahn Family Funeral Home – Mahler Chapel in Pine Island, and one hour before the service Thursday at the church.

Friends may share a memory at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.