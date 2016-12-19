Muslim cemetery proposal clears Chisago Planning Commission

Photo by Derrick Knutson

Chisago County residents who wanted to hear about the cemetery proposal in the 2600 block of Lofton Avenue in Chisago Lake Township packed room 150B in the Chisago County Government Center Dec. 1.

It was standing room only as more than 100 people filed into a basement room in the Chisago County Government Center in Center City Dec. 1. They were there to hear a proposal at the County Planning Commission meeting for a cemetery on 16 acres in the 26000 block of Lofton Avenue in Chisago Lake Township, a couple of miles north of Scandia city limits.

The commission ultimately approved the proposal, with a list of conditions, 4-2. The commission is an advisory entity to the Chisago County Board of Commissioners, and the board has final say over whether or not the conditional use permit for the private cemetery will be accepted.

Assistant Zoning Director Tara Guy said during the meeting that cemeteries, both public and private, are allowed as a conditional use in the agricultural and rural zones in the county.

Enes Gluhic, the applicant, explained the proposal to the commission.

“We’re looking to set up a cemetery here for our community in the Twin Cities,” he said. “Most of us came here in 1993 to a better life and to escape our war-torn country (Bosnia). The grandfathers have come to set up a better life, and that’s what the United States is for and about. We’re a community of doctors, IT guys, dentists, policemen, and we have a few who have served in the United States military. We have a mosque in the Twin Cities. We bought an older church and we renovated it, so we’re using that right now.”

Gluhic then proceeded to field an array of questions from the commission.

Commissioner Jim Froberg asked Gluhic if his mosque currently has a cemetery. He replied that it does not.

“We use two other cemeteries that are in Roseville and Burnsville, but those cemeteries are getting to the limit where they’re getting filled up,” Gluhic said. “This would be a private cemetery, just for our community. We have about 1,200 members, or about 300 families.”

Responding to another question from Froberg, Gluhic said his community averages about four deaths a year.

Guy said commission members had inquired about the maximum amount of filled grave plots the cemetery could hold, and that number was determined to be about 800. It would likely take more than 100 years to fill all of the plots.

If approved in its current form, the permit also calls for a 50-space parking lot and a building to house lawn maintenance equipment. The plan also includes planting multiple layers of different-sized evergreen trees, which would act as screening, so that the younger trees would fill in the gaps as the older ones die off.

Whitney then asked about vehicle traffic during funeral processions.

Gluhic said there would be about 15 to 25 vehicles at a funeral.

“We’re going to use a local funeral home that’s here in Lindstrom,” he said. “The process is going to be that they’d pick up the body and deliver it to the cemetery. All the members are going to meet at the cemetery for the funeral. That process is about 15 minutes. Our custom is to close the grave by hand, so we’re not going to use any of the machinery. After the body is placed in the ground, it’s going to take 10-15 minutes of a few prayers, and then we’ll get on our way home. We’re going to ride share, so there are not going to be that many cars.”

Whitney then inquired about the natural burial process proposed to be used in the cemetery.

“Will the green, natural burial process be used exclusively throughout this cemetery?” he asked.

Gluhic responded that the practice, which is part of the Muslim faith, would be used.

“Our custom, that has been used through many generations, we don’t use caskets, we don’t use embalming fluid, we don’t use any of the things that would contaminate the earth,” he said. “As you know, bodies have been buried that way for hundreds of years, or forever. It’s only lately that they have started using embalming fluids and caskets and other stuff that actually causes more harm to the earth than the natural process.”

Concerned neighbors

About two dozen people approached the commission to voice their concerns about the project, many of them repeating the fears of their neighbors who spoke before them.

Stan Anderson, referencing a map he said he obtained from the USDA, said he’s concerned about the soil composition in the area.

He described the soil in many areas of the proposed cemetery as “very limited” or “somewhat limited,” in terms of drainage.

“This is not a good place for grave sites,” he said.

Matt Mccarron touched on points that were brought up by others repeatedly after his comments: impact on home values, concerns about increased traffic and a worry that a cemetery would ruin the aesthetics in the area.

“Our whole development would suffer undue negative impact and it would deter future development of this area,” he argued.

Mccarron added he doesn’t want to look out of his window and see a cemetery.

“The cemetery and parking lot there would be very unsightly,” he said. “We highly contest the cemetery being allow to ruin our families and our neighborhood, but if you’re going to allow it, I would like to know the plan on how you’re going to make my family whole (with) our suffering and negative impact. Are you going to plant trees of my choice on the east end of my property with landscaping to screen this unsightly view?”

A procession of residents after Mccarron expressed concern about the green burial method, saying they thought decomposing bodies that were not contained in coffins would pollute drinking water supply.

Pollution likely wouldn’t be an issue, as the ground actually acts as a filtering mechanism.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Rule 7080, 3 feet of soil is enough to treat water.

In addition to the ground filtering water, modern wells are usually in excess of 50 feet deep, which provides more contaminant protection. They are also fitted with casings.

“The casing is typically 4 to 6 inches in diameter and extends from above the ground surface into the aquifer,” according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Well Owner’s Handbook. “The casing provides a connection to the groundwater and a pathway for bringing the water to the surface. The casing also prevents loose soil, sediment, rock and contaminants from entering the well.”

Gluhic said Minnesota statute requires that wells be at least 50 feet away from cemeteries, and that won’t be a problem with his mosque’s proposal.

“The first thing that’s next to the cemetery is a septic system,” he said. “The closest well is on the other side of the home, which is about 350 or so feet away.”