Ecumen hospice names new head of community outreach

Julie Keller has been named Community Outreach Director for Ecumen Hospice, focusing on the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Keller will consult with patients, families and physicians in the hospice decision-making process and provide education on the benefits of hospice services. Ecumen Hospice is part of Ecumen, one of Minnesota’s leading providers of senior living and aging services.

Before joining Ecumen Hospice, Keller was Care Transition Coordinator for St. Croix Hospice in North Branch. She is a Licensed Practical Nurse with a degree from Pine Technical College in Pine City.

Ecumen Hospice is headquartered at 7561 9th Street N. in Saint Paul. For more information, call 651-714-0200 or email [email protected]