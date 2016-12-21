Arliss Rose Banta (Plotnik), age 85, of Forest Lake, went home to be with her Lord on December 21, 2016.

Arliss had been an R.N. and nurse educator for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth; parents; children, Debbie and Duane.

Arliss is survived by her children, Keith, Kathleen (Dominic) Comerate, David (Beth), Mark (Cynthia), Douglas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Kenneth (Beryl) and Rodney Plotnik.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of service. Spring interment at Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Hosanna Lutheran Church, Forest Lake.

