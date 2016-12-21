Za’s to be replaced by new pizzeria

Photo by Ryan Howard Za’s has lain dormant for weeks after an unexpected closure and sale. The space will be reopened as Pi Pizzeria.

After a closure of a few weeks at longtime Forest Lake pizza spot Za’s, the team behind Acqua and Meet Market has announced that the location will be the new site of a pizza restaurant called Pi Pizzeria.

Za’s was founded in the late 1990s by Paul Dueth and Patricia Haarman on the current site of Daniela’s Chocolates. The business later moved to a unit in the Park Place buildings, where it remained until closing unexpectedly in November. Dueth and Haarman sold Za’s to Sue Barrera and her husband Chris in late 2015.

Shortly before the announcement about Pi Pizzeria, The Forest Lake Times interviewed Sue Barrera, who said that she’d sold the business to the local restaurant group run by J.J. Maleitzke, Daron Close, Nicole Close and chef Chris Whalen. The team operates the Acqua locations in Forest Lake and White Bear Lake and the Meet Market locations in Forest Lake, White Bear Lake and Stillwater. On Dec. 16, the White Bear Lake Meet Market’s Facebook page announced the opening of Pi Pizzeria, as well as a Japanese restaurant called MIZU Japanese that will have a yoga studio on the floor above it in White Bear Lake. Maleitzke called the Za’s location “awesome” and said that conceptually, Pi won’t be too far from the experience old Za’s customers enjoy.

“I had peeked at that location a couple years back when it was for sale, and the timing wasn’t just right,” Maleitzke said. “We had heard through the grapevine that it was closed … and the timing was a bit better.”

He said the restaurant group has wanted to open a pizzeria for some time, as running a pizza place has been a dream of Whalen’s since he was a child.

“We’re literally in the stages of menu development as we speak,” Maleitzke said. “We’re going to probably have a couple of pizzas that Forest Lake is familiar with, but we’re going to want to bring in some edgier items as well.”

Barrera said that she and her husband had hoped to run Za’s long-term, describing their yearlong management as an accomplishment, but still “disappointing” in its length. The reason for the short tenure, she said, was an unexpected blessing that corresponded with their takeover of the restaurant.

“The week we purchased, we found out we were having a baby,” she said.

The new child arrived, and the Barreras were able to continue running the restaurant for a while longer, but Sue said that between Chris’ full-time job and her responsibilities taking care of a newborn, it became difficult to be on-site at Za’s as much as they needed to be.

“The responsible thing for us to do, as much as we wanted to run the restaurant, we had to take care of the baby,” she said. Perhaps her greatest disappointment was letting the Za’s brand lapse, as the restaurant had retained many of Dueth’s and Haarman’s signature recipes that had remained popular in town for almost two decades.

Maleitzke said he doubted that Pi would use any of the old Za’s recipes verbatim, but he added that the restaurant will probably serve some of the same menu items with a new twist that old customers will still enjoy.

“If they like good pizza and good service, they’re going to be pleased with what we’re doing,” he said.

Currently, the restaurant group is planning for a February for Pi and a May opening for MIZU and the yoga studio.

Barrera also dispelled the rumor going around town that Za’s was closed due to owners association assessments for repairs in Park Place (learn more about the assessments in the Oct. 27 story “Park Place development company sued by tenant group” or online at tinyurl.com/hdpmd76). Because Za’s leased its unit rather than owning it, she said, the business was unaffected by any assessments. She said that the closure and sale was purely family-related.

“The building and the landlord, everybody’s been so gracious,” she said.