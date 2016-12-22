City – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC NOTICE

2017 SCHEDULE OF REGULAR MEETINGS

The regular meetings of the Columbus City Council are held generally on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall, 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota.

The regular meetings of the Columbus Planning Commission are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall, 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, MN. There is a possibility that there could be more than two City Council members present at these meetings.

Following is a list of dates of the regularly scheduled meetings of the City Council and the Planning Commission for 2017.

CITY COUNCIL 2017

PLANNING COMMISSION – 2017

Economic Development Authority 2017

The Annual Meeting of the EDA will be held the 2nd Wednesday of January at 6:00 p.m. and the regular meetings will be on the 2nd Wednesday of every other month at 6:00 p.m.

COLUMBUS SCHEDULE OF REGULAR BOARD MEETINGS FOR 2017

Park Advisory Board

Meetings are held quarterly at the Public Works Facility located at 16345 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota on Thursday, January 19, April 20, July 20, and October 19, 2017.

Public Works Advisory Board

Meetings are held at the Public Works Facility located at 16345 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota on an as needed basis quarterly.

Advisory Board meetings are subject to change and are not held on legal holidays.

Should there be any questions regarding this schedule, please contact the City Hall for further information.

Posted December 22, 2016

Lorie A. Lemieux

Deputy Clerk

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

December 22, 2016

635386

http://forestlaketimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2016/12/635386-1.pdf