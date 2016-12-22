Gun fired in police chase

A law enforcement officer was dragged by a vehicle and another officer fired his gun during an early morning incident on Dec. 22 in the 10 block of Lee Street in Forest Lake.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, police officers from Forest Lake and Wyoming and sheriff’s deputies from Washington and Chisago counties were in the area of the incident following up on possible leads for arrest warrants. Around 2 a.m., officers attempted to arrest the driver of a minivan, but the driver allegedly fled the scene, briefly dragging an officer who had reached inside the van. The sheriff’s office reported that an officer fired his weapon while the other officer was being dragged; the vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no person was struck.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped near one of the intersections of U.S. Highway 61 and State Highway 97. The driver was arrested without further incident, but an officer stunned a passenger in the van when the passenger allegedly didn’t comply with the officers. After the passenger was checked out by emergency personnel, both of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to the Washington County Jail. The officer who was dragged was treated and released at Fairview Lakes Medical Center.

The names of the officers and suspects involved with the incident have not yet been released. The case is being investigated by the Chisago and Washington County sheriff’s offices, the Wyoming Police Department and the Minnesot Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Times is inquiring about local policy regarding an officer firing a weapon.