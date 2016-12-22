Kick team winning like ‘Maniacs’

< >

1980s-themed routine is undefeated in 2016

Even within a high-energy sport like kick-dancing, the Forest Lake dance team cranks things up several levels.

The Rangers come out each meet in zany hot-pink and neon-blue exercise suits, and they leave each meet with the first-place trophy. In between, they put on a hyperactive “workout” themed routine set to an energetic mix of ’80s hits. Besides the requisite high kicks, the girls punch the air to “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” perform the well-known fast-step dance to “Maniac,” and when the music ends with the famous shout from “I’ve Got the Power!” the dancers seem to snap instantaneously into a muscle-flexing pose, which is always followed by a raucous cheer, a standing ovation, and, of course, an overall victory.

The Ranger kickers have won all four of their meets so far. Two invitational titles, at home and at Fridley, have been matched by wins at two Suburban East Conference competitions, the latest coming over seven opponents on Monday, Dec. 19, at East Ridge.

The Rangers’ other routines have also earned accolades. The varsity jazz team won their category at both SEC meets. They finished second at Fridley and third at home. The two junior varsity jazz teams placed second and third at East Ridge, while JV kick and JV maroon jazz both finished third at Fridley.

The Rangers are now off from competition until the new year. On Jan. 11 the varsity squads will try to confirm their status as the best in the SEC when they contest the conference finals at Cretin-Derham Hall. Invitationals at Anoka and Wayzata will follow, where the teams will sharpen their routine for their biggest challenge, the Section 4AAA Championships in their home gym on Feb. 4. A top-three placing there will send them to the state tournament in the Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 17 and 18.