Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

DATE: December 15, 2016

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED

1. Date of Mortgage: February 6, 2016

2. Mortgagors: Gary S. Winter

3. Mortgagees: Unity Bank

4. Recording Information:

Recorded on February 10, 2012, as Document Number 1211511 in the Office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County, Minnesota, as modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage recorded on March 13, 2013, as Document Number 1220320 in the Office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County, Minnesota.

5. There have been no assignments of the Mortgage.

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES

6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 31.032.20.14.0045

7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: Lot 5, Block 4, Bliss Plat First Division, according to the plat thereof, Washington County, State of Minnesota.

This property is Registered (Torrens) property.

8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 18543 Langley Avenue North, Scandia, MN 55407.

OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA

9. The person holding the Mortgage: is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30.

The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Unity Bank

10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Unity Bank

INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE

11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.

12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $75,000.00.

13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $98,243.97.

14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Washington County, Minnesota, at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Washington County Sheriffs Office 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082.

15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 months after the date of sale.

16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23. If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on NOT APPLICABLE.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Peter L. Crema, (Bar No. 218868)

Cozen OConnor

33 South Sixth Street

Suite 4640

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Attorney for Unity Bank

State of Minnesota, County of Hennepin

This instrument was acknowledged before me on the 15th day of December, 2016 by Peter L. Crema, Jr. as attorney for Unity Bank.

THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY:

Cozen OConnor

33 South Sixth Street

Suite 4640

Minneapolis, MN 55402

