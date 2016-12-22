Ordinances – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Ordinance Publication Summary

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF COLUMBUS CITY CODE IN THE FOLLOWING CHAPTERS: CHAPTER 7A GENERAL ZONING REGULATIONS & 9 EXCAVATION, MININING AND FILLING

The City Council of the City of Columbus adopted Ordinance No. 16-12, An Ordinance Amending Chapter 7A – General Zoning Regulations and Chapter 9 – Excavation, Mining and Filling on December 14, 2016 and approved this summary of the ordinance for publication on December 14, 2016.

The City Council has authority to regulate zoning and subdivisions in the City. Following discussion at the City Council and the City Planning Commission, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 16-12 to amend the City Code as described in this summary publication as follows:

A zoning code text amendment to amend Columbus City Code Chapters 7A and 9 governing excavation, mining, grading, filling and mineral extraction. This amendment distinguishes mineral extraction from excavation, grading, and filling uses and establishes a process and performance standards for reviewing and permitting of commercial mineral extraction as an interim use. The amendment further defines the permitting process and standards for excavation, grading, and filling activities.

This Ordinance was adopted by the Columbus City Council on this 14th day of December and shall become effective after its publication. This is only a summary of Ordinance 16-12. A printed copy of Ordinance 16-12 is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk and on the Citys Official website www.ci.columbus.mn.us. This title and summary of the Ordinance 16-12 is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. 412.191 subd. 4.

By order of the City Council.

Elizabeth Mursko

City Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

December 22, 2016

