Ordinances – CITY OF SCANDIA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARINGS BY THE CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Scandia will meet in the Board Room of the Scandia Community/Senior Center, 14727 209th St. N., on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

An Ordinance to amend the City of Scandia Development Code, Regarding Definitions and Development Standards for Accessory Structures, Environmental Regulations, Exterior Storage, and Parking. The proposed amendment would clarify definitions, specifically permit a detached garage as an additional accessory structure only for principal structures that do not have an attached garage, modify the accessory structure standards for some situations to accommodate storage, include standards for storage of Large Recreational Vehicles, and amend the off-street parking regulations.

and

An Ordinance to amend the City of Scandia Development Code, Chapter 1, Definitions and Chapter 2, Section 4.32 Rural Event Facility. The proposed amendment would include parking areas in the Rural Event Site, clarify the standards for outdoor sound amplification, and permit the City to regulate the maximum number of events permitted on an annual basis at a facility.

and

An Ordinance to amend the City of Scandia Development Code, Regarding Definitions and Permitted Uses in the Agriculture Core, Agriculture Preserves, General Rural and Village Neighborhood Districts. The proposed amendment would permit the spreading of solid waste (septage) as regulated by Washington County permits in the Agriculture Core and Agriculture Preserves Districts, but not in the General Rural or Village Neighborhood Districts.

Anyone wishing to express their opinion on the proposed amendments will be heard at the public hearings. This notice is given pursuant to the Development Code of the City of Scandia.

Copies of the proposed amendments may be examined during office hours at the Scandia Community Center, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., except holidays.

