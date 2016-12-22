Parrish, Cardinal place at prestigious Christmas Tournament

Grant Parrish gains an advantage over his opponent from Maple Grove. After Rochester, Parrish held a season record of 15-3.

The Ranger wrestling squad placed 21st at the massive Rochester Christmas Tournament over the weekend, its highest placement in seven years, which included a defeat of local rival Centennial. Sophomore Grant Parrish (170) and eighth-grader Derrick Cardinal (106) advanced to the medal rounds – Parrish placed third and Cardinal seventh.

Up to 32 wrestlers were entered in each weight class, with many of Minnesota’s top grapplers joined by wrestlers from Wisconsin, Illinois, North Dakota and Arizona. Parrish, who entered the tournament with a record of 10 wins and two losses, opened his run by edging Alex Longelin (Waconia) on a 3-2 decision. He then dropped Cyrus Scott (Rochester Mayo) in 1:17 and beat Zach Chytka (Shakopee) 10-4 to advance to the semifinals.

He was finally beaten by technical fall by Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville), but claimed third place by coming back to defeat Longelin and Chytka again, the former by a 12-9 score and the latter by a fall in 44 seconds. Kennedy went on to claim the 170-pound championship.

Cardinal was 9-2 at the start of the tournament. He teched Cory St. Martin (Prior Lake) in the first round, then outlasted Nathan Nygaard (St. Michael-Albertville) 7-2. He was felled by Arizonan Jesse Ybarra (Sunnyside) and dropped to the placement rounds.

He defeated Jon Svobodny (Coon Rapids) 15-5, then lost to Laken Boese (Bismarck, North Dakota) 10-7 to set up a match for seventh place against Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville), which the Ranger won 5-1.

Four other Rangers survived the first day of competition and were eliminated a match short of medaling: freshman Grant Yearling (132), sophomore Mathias Waskey (138), junior Tanner Wiese (160) and freshman Pedro Castillo (195).

The Rangers won both matches of a tri-meet at East Ridge on Dec. 15 by large margins. The Rangers first turned aside Maple Grove 49-16, then dropped East Ridge 51-24.

The wrestlers won both sides of a triangular against Champlin Park and Rogers on Dec. 20 after the print edition went to press.