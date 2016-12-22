Rangers swim to 4th place at Minnetonka

Ben Chatwin placed seventh in the 100 butterfly.

Racing in its first major competition of the season, the Ranger swim team placed fourth of seven at the Minnetonka Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17, with 261 points.

The hosts won big with 818, followed by Eden Prairie (616) and Eagan (332). The Rangers bested North St. Paul (162), Buffalo/Maple Lake (104) and Grand Rapids (40).

The Rangers couldn’t quite nab an event victory, but they had a few close calls. The highest placer from Forest Lake was senior Wyatt Thompson, whose time of 5:03.54 in the 500 freestyle was good enough for second place.

Earning bronze medals for the Rangers were junior Ben Chatwin in the 50 free (21.68) and the 200 free relay team of senior Duncan Johnson, senior Journey Roberge, Thompson and Chatwin (1:29.85).

The 400 free relay team (Duncan, sophomore Liam Hunter, Thompson and Chatwin) placed fourth in 3:19.63.

Chatwin took seventh in the 100 butterfly (54.71); Thompson earned the same place in the 200 individual medley (2:08.67). Johnson placed eighth in the 200 free (1:51.88) and 100 back (59.04). Roberge was ninth in the 50 free (24.01). Eighth-grader Max True was 10th in the 100 breast (1:08.19). The 200 medley relay (junior Connor Klein, True, freshman Will Chatwin and Roberge) also finished 10th (1:52.53).

Other scoring performances (top 16): True, 100 breast (10th, 1:08.19) and 100 fly (14th, 1:03.40); Klein, 100 free (11th, 53.17) and 100 breast (11th, 1:08.58); Will Chatwin, 200 IM (12th, 2:19.68) and 100 back (14th, 1:03.90); freshman Alec Jankowski, 50 free (12th, 24.25) and 100 free (12th, 54.44); sophomore Logan Thomas, 500 free (13th, 5:52.95); Roberge, 100 free (14th, 55.83); sophomore Liam Hunter, 50 free (14th, 24.47); junior Gabe Robertson, 100 breast (15th, 1:13.41).

In the 1-meter diving, senior Christian Ritchot placed 12th (235.30), while sophomore Christian Andre finished 14th (227.00).

The Rangers visit Grand Rapids on Dec. 27.