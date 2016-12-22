Sports Briefs – Dec. 22, 2016

Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images

Rangers shoot down Raptors

The Ranger girls hockey team scored two early goals against East Ridge on Dec. 13 to raise the curtain on an eventual 4-2 victory. Junior forward Kayla Kasel scored the Rangers’ first and last goals; senior forward Maddie Kolbow and freshman defenseman Ellen Nelson netted in the interim. The Rangers (4-2-1) visit Elk River/Zimmerman on Dec. 22.



Gymnasts knock off Woodbury

Sophomore Izzy North performs on floor at Woodbury on Dec. 15. The Rangers beat the Royals 133.175 to 128.125. Sophomore Sofia Dodge won the vault (8.9), a result that helped push her to the all-around title (34.025) as well. Sophomore Julie Godar outperformed the field on the bars, winning with an 8.4. The Rangers hosted Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 20 after press time and will return from the Christmas break by hosting Mounds View on Jan. 5.