Sports Briefs – Dec. 22, 2016

Rangers shoot down Raptors
The Ranger girls hockey team scored two early goals against East Ridge on Dec. 13 to raise the curtain on an eventual 4-2 victory. Junior forward Kayla Kasel scored the Rangers’ first and last goals; senior forward Maddie Kolbow and freshman defenseman Ellen Nelson netted in the interim. The Rangers (4-2-1) visit Elk River/Zimmerman on Dec. 22.
Sophomore Izzy North performs on floor at Woodbury on Dec. 15. The Rangers beat the Royals 133.175 to 128.125. Sophomore Sofia Dodge won the vault (8.9), a result that helped push her to the all-around title (34.025) as well. Sophomore Julie Godar outperformed the field on the bars, winning with an 8.4. The Rangers hosted Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 20 after press time and will return from the Christmas break by hosting Mounds View on Jan. 5.