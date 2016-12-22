Winter plays havoc with sports schedules

Ranger, Husky teams see games postponed

The winter storm that blew through Minnesota over the weekend caused the postponement of the following games:

–Forest Lake boys basketball was set to host Duluth East on Dec. 16, a game that had been designated as Alumni Night in conjunction with the alumni tournament the next day. Alumni Night will instead be celebrated on Dec. 22, when the Rangers host St. Francis. The Duluth East game is rescheduled for Jan. 31.

–The Ranger Nordic skiing team missed out on a meet at Lake Elmo Park Preserve on Dec. 16. They instead opened their season at Elm Creek on Dec. 20.

–The North Lakes Academy boys and girls basketball teams were to play a doubleheader against Chesterton Academy on Dec. 16. The Toys for Tots drive that was matched with these games was held during a doubleheader on Dec. 20 instead.

–The Ranger girls hockey team missed two road games, against Andover (Dec. 16) and Mounds View (Dec. 17). The Mounds View game will be made up on Jan. 19. A date has not yet been announced for the Andover matchup.