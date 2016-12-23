Deck the porch

For nearly a half century, Nancy and John Lautigar have transformed their Columbus home into a Christmas winter wonderland. Christmas decorations with connections to three generations of family members are on display each year. What started with a Christmas tree and manger scene in the family’s living room has now expanded to the screened porch that is filled from top to bottom with Christmas decorations. Nancy Lautigar is pictured here with a sample of the display. The Lautigars have lived in Columbus since 1969. The three Lautigar daughters — Allyson, Lisa and Nicole — and their families will join mom and dad to celebrate Christmas 2016 in Columbus.