LILA wins second consecutive National Promising Practices Award



A new National Promising Practice award banner recently arrived from character.org in Washington, D.C., at Lakes International Language Academy. The school’s “Make A Difference” I-Term course received the honor at the National Forum on Character Education this fall. The competition recognizes successful practices that educators nationwide can replicate to help students build empathy, improve conflict resolution skills, and demonstrate good citizenship. It’s the second consecutive year that LILA has won the national award.

LILA offers I-Terms twice each year in grades 6 to 12 at the Upper School, allowing students to apply what they’ve learned in an intensive, instructive, innovative, in-depth, and interesting course held over multiple days, such as the Make A Difference option. Students in the Make A Difference course studied picture-book biographies with a local published author to learn how to write about people who have made a difference in the world. They wrote and illustrated their own stories using online software and royalty-free imagery. Later they read their work to students at LILA’s Lower School. During the course, they also participated in a food-packing event at Feed My Starving Children and other volunteer activities.