Miss Teen Washington County 2017 nominations being accepted

Young women who are single, never been married, and between the ages of 13 and 18 years old are invited to apply to be accepted for the title of “2017 Miss Teen Washington County.” Miss Teen Washington County will represent her county at the Miss Teen Minnesota pageant, which will be held at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul on April 29.

The young lady chosen as Miss Teen Washington County will become an ambassador from Washington County and will receive an official title and sash. She will also receive a prize package and college scholarship totaling $30,000 as well as the chance to represent Minnesota at the 2017 Miss Teen International pageant in Charleston, West Virginia in July. Teens will compete in personal interview, fitness wear, fun fashion wear and evening gown.

Teen ladies living in Washington County and interested in applying should write for a bio-form to Miss Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, 55124-0537, or call 952-432-6758 or email [email protected]