Open Forum for Dec. 22, 2016

Winning behavior?

Stewart Mills recently said he was going to request a recount in the race he lost to Congressman Rick Nolan because he couldn’t understand how President-elect Donald Trump did better than him. Here’s how: Congressman Nolan has worked hard for the 8th District — a district he has lived in his entire life. If Mills was more connected to the people and communities he hoped to represent, he would have known that.

So he files for a recount, knowing the cost would be $102,000 — not much when you’re worth hundreds of millions of dollars! Counties, communities and volunteers start to gear up — changing plans, vacations and budgets, I’m sure.

Then, realizing his supporters have moved on, Mills cancels the recount and concedes the election to Congressman Nolan. All that for nothing! Or maybe for Mills’ ego? Hopefully, he finally learned that in the 8th District, hard work and putting people first is what really wins!

Gerald Spencer

Stacy

Key word

As we watch the incredible public drama surrounding Officer Yanez, the question comes to mind: whatever happened to the premise “innocent until PROVEN guilty?”

Cheryl Messing

Forest Lake