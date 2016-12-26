The best Christmas gift

Submitted photo

Cathy Carchedi, left, and her mom, Dease Charais, are pictured at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where Carchedi donated a kidney to her mother.

Dease Charais doesn’t expect much in the way of Christmas presents this year. Her present comes every time she looks into the loving eyes of her husband, son, daughter and son-in-law.

At 76, Charais has a new lease on life following a kidney transplant in October with daughter Cathy Carchedi, the donor. Cathy’s decision to donate an organ to her mother was a move supported by her husband Joe, father John Charais, and brother Nick Charais. All four family members stood ready to give the gift of life to the Forest Lake woman.

It was a whirlwind summer and fall for the family as the transplant took place during a quick two-month process. But it was a step long in the back of Cathy Carchedi’s mind.

She was just 16 and a student at Forest Lake High School when her mother was diagnosed with lupus. Doctors told the family kidney failure could be one of the consequences of the disease. Carchedi recalled her reaction to that news when she first heard the story more than 30 years ago.

“If you need a kidney, I’ll give you one,” she recalls telling her mother. “I was just a kid.”

Flash forward to 2016, and the family was facing a medical crisis for Dease Charais. Over the course of four decades, she has carefully monitored her lupus with regular medical checks. As 2016 began, tests of her kidneys began to detect kidney failure. By summer, her kidneys were functioning at 13 percent, and her medical team said the time for kidney dialysis was fast approaching. Then, in August, Cathy said the family had a different discussion.

“How about we give you a kidney instead?” she said.

Impact of lupus

The damage lupus inflicted on Dease Charais’ kidneys is not uncommon. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that inflicts an estimated 1.5 million Americans, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Normally, the body’s immune system produces proteins called antibodies. Antibodies protect the body from unwanted invaders such as bacteria and viruses. An autoimmune disease is characterized by the body’s immune system lacking the ability to tell the difference between foreign invaders and the body’s healthy tissues and cells, creating antibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue.

Kidneys are not alone among organs the disease will attack. Lupus can also have serious medical consequences to joints, the skin, the heart, lungs and blood vessels.

After 40 years of dealing with lupus, Charais faced a major medical decision. She was fortunate that family members confidently rallied to her cause.

Decision made

The kidney transplant wasn’t Charais’ first major surgery. In 1998, she underwent a double-bypass heart surgery and has remained healthy until the kidney problems began to surface in recent months.

As the transplant was discussed, Charais understood that age was not on her side. At 76, she was not eligible for a non-living organ donation, and she also understood many younger people are desperately waiting for the same gift of life.

“The waiting list is so long,” Charais said.

The availability of a family-member organ donation opened the door. When Charais was deemed a viable recipient, intense medical planning followed.

The family turned to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. What followed for Charais and Carchedi at Mayo was an intense battery of blood work, CT body scans, stress tests, renal system tests, pre-op physicals and psychological counseling.

“They want to make sure you are healthy enough,” Carchedi said.

By early October, the family’s medical team issued the green light for the surgery. Carchedi was determined to be a near-perfect match for her mother.

“We really hauled through the system,” Carchedi said of the steps leading to the transplant.

In the hours before the surgery was to commence, the two women were alone together.

“We sat on the bed and talked to each other,” Charais said. “I do praise God.”

Carchedi understood what was to come.

“I had watched a video (explaining the process),” she said. “I knew what I was in store for. I had huge peace.”

On Oct. 10, the transplant was successfully completed. Carchedi went to the operating room first, and one kidney was removed. Over the next three hours, the healthy kidney was transplanted in her mom’s body.

Recovery meant three days in Mayo for Carchedi. Her mom remained in the hospital for four days and spent the following 10 days in transitional care in Rochester.

No regrets

The excellent care at Mayo and the strong family support were both pluses, the two women believe.

Carchedi believes their journey is one that other families should study. While a donor may not be the right match for a family member in need of a kidney, a match program at Mayo provides avenues where donors can be secured and many recipients benefit.

The Harris woman researched the process online and with the help of the Mayo team was completely at ease with what was to come as she prepared to give the gift of life.

“I can say honestly it was a piece of cake – a breeze,” she said of the process. “I have had no (post-surgery) complications.”

One major task for the family was to convince Dease Charais that accepting a kidney from her daughter was the right thing to do.

“She didn’t want me to do it,” Carchedi said. “That was a big deal to her.”

Family meetings convinced her, however. With others in the family also willing to donate, Charais understood the decision to proceed was the right one.

Dease has also fully recovered in the two months since the surgery. Mother and daughter in mid-November set off on a daylong shopping spree, something that was impossible in August. Family Christmas gatherings will be special this year.

Carchedi, a top real estate agent with RE/Max Synergy in North Branch, didn’t miss a beat with her work life.

“Joe picked up the slack,” she said of her real estate business partner and husband.

Looking back, Carchedi said she never lost track of the decades-old offer to donate a kidney to her mother more than 30 years ago. When that day came this fall, she kept that promise.

“It was a no-brainer,” Carchedi said. “I was given a great opportunity.”

Her mother couldn’t agree more.

“She watches over me,” mom said of daughter.