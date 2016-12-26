Yogadevotion offers new session

Yogadevotion, now in its 12th year in Forest Lake, will begin a new session on Jan. 7 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail N., Forest Lake.

Yogadevotion promotes strength, flexibility, and peace in body, mind, and spirit through weekly Saturday morning devotional sessions. Carrin Mahmood, certified and experienced Yogadevotional instructor, leads the hour-long sessions. Women and men of all ages are invited to participate and enjoy this meditation time while enjoying the benefits of yoga. No previous experience is needed as basic yoga will be taught.

The seven-week session will run through Feb. 18. The cost is $56, and classes will be held in the Lakeside room at Hosanna, from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, contact Kathy Okeson, [email protected] , or 651-464-5422. Payment due by Dec. 27.