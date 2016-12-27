Linwood considers Family Fun Day date

Amy Doeun

Linwood Reporter

First on the agenda for the Dec. 13 Linwood Town Board meeting was the date of the 2017 Linwood Family Fun Day. For the past 40 or so years, the day has been held on the first Saturday after Labor Day. Supervisor Bob Millerbernd said that he liked this day because it was the weekend after the first week the students were back to school, and most families did not have vacation plans.

However, another tradition of Family Fun Day is the Fireman’s Dance in the evening. This year, the Linwood firefighters were not able to hold their dance on the same day. Each of the neighboring fire departments – Stacy and Wyoming – try to rotate their town’s special events so that they can cover for each other. A scheduling conflict meant that the Linwood Fire Department was on duty helping neighboring towns during the 2016 Linwood Family Fun Day.

The firefighters and some community members would like to continue holding both events on the same day. Dan Ragan and Justin Hansen of the Linwood Fire Department requested that the date be moved to Sept. 30 for 2017, choosing this day to accommodate the band that will be playing the Fireman’s Dance. The men had met with the planning committee for Family Fun Day, but the committee was not able to make a recommendation to the board due to a “mixed bag with some for and some against,” according to Millerbernd.

After much discussion, the Town Board decided to keep the Family Fun Day’s traditional schedule as the weekend after Labor Day. Supervisor Phil Osterhus said that some “people come from out of town just because they have been here and they know when it is.”

Cranberry Drive

Building official Mike Jungbauer attended the meeting with an update on 5810 Cranberry Dr., site of a proposed group home for those recovering from drug addiction. Owner Wendy Stewart attended the meeting with her attorney, business partner Luke Weller, and Paul Brand, an area expert in water systems. Stewart retained Brand to do a study on the Cranberry Drive septic system and its impact on area water systems. Jungbauer said he had received the letter and was pleased with the depth of information included. He also informed the Town Board that he would approve the septic system for its proposed use. This would allow Stewart and Weller to proceed with their plans.

“Our whole goal is that everybody rest easy at night,” Weller said.

Town clerk

On the 2016 ballot, there was a question about whether the town clerk position should switch from an elected position to an appointed position. Voters approved this change. The Town Board is now in the hiring process for a town clerk; once that person is hired, the town clerk will appoint his or her own deputy clerk.

The board spoke with office administrator Pam Olson about shifting duties to cover the job.

“She does so much already,” Searing said. “(She) puts in so many hours that she would have to give up some of her duties to act as the clerk.”

However, the board’s plan going forward is to hire Olson as the town clerk and split her current duties. She will then work to appoint a deputy clerk. This will be a part time position with 15 to 20 hours per week.