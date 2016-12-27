Washington County Parks will take camping, pavilion reservations for 2017 starting Jan. 10

Washington County Parks will begin taking reservations for campsites and park pavilions for 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 10.

At that time, residents may call or visit any park office to make a pavilion reservation. Also at that time, camping reservations will be open for 2017. They will be taken online only at washingtoncounty.maxgalaxy.net until they open for telephone and in-person reservations Jan. 17.

Park locations and other contact information may be found at www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.

For more information, call 651-430-8368.