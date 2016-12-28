2016: A Year in Review

Residents from all of the communities served by The Forest Lake Times weighed in on hot-button issues and shared inspiring stories in 2016. Throughout the year, The Times found that a few stories in particular made a big impact with readers, while other stories seemed to return month after month with new wrinkles or progress. The following list picks out 10 of the biggest stories in Forest Lake and the surrounding area this year.

10. Cable conundrums

With staff turnover at Lakes Area Television and the station’s lease ending this year, the three cities that make up the Forest Lake Cable Commission decided to take another look at whether it was worth keeping public access content going in their communities. For Scandia, the answer was no, and the city voted in July to leave the commission, leaving Columbus and Forest Lake as the sole members.

Proponents of disbanding or scaling back the duties of LATV pointed out that very few residents watch the cable broadcasts of the station’s programming, noting that even if the station went off the air, City Council meetings would still be recorded and posted online. Station defenders like Forest Lake Councilman Ben Winnick and Columbus Councilman Jeff Duraine, however, pointed out that the service is paid for not by taxpayers, but by franchise fees passed on to cable subscribers – those who are receiving the service.

Ultimately, LATV was moved into the Forest Lake Senior Center building, and while its budget will be closely examined, its programming has essentially continued as normal. Meanwhile, in what the cities hope will be a step toward better internet and TV service, Wyoming and Scandia approved applications by Frontier Communication for competitive cable franchise in their communities.

9. The roads to development

The biggest road project in the area this year was the realigning of the two U.S. Highway 61 and State Highway 97 intersections in Forest Lake, with the unique intersections being converted to roundabouts. In conjunction with the project, a pedestrian bridge was built over 61, and some of the access routes to the Forest Lake Area High School and Forest Lake Area School district office were changed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s work slowly but surely continued on the Interstate Highway 35 resurfacing project, which will include the replacement of the State Highway 97 and U.S. Highway 8 bridges over the interstate. Columbus, Forest Lake and Anoka County are continuing their efforts to get a wider 97 bridge design implemented, and at the end of the year, the Forest Lake City Council balked at the 8 bridge’s lack of northbound ramp. The council’s approval is currently on hold.

When the 97 bridge replacement does happen, some city leaders are concerned that the businesses on either side of the interstate who rely on 97 as an outlet might experience a slowdown in traffic while the bridge is closed, but once it’s completed, Columbus will have another piece in the puzzle of invigorating its business district in the area. That effort was also bolstered by this year’s news that Running Aces Harness Park will be building an on-site hotel to cater to its guests.

8. Building protests

Not all developments were greeted with open arms in the area this year. In Linwood, many area residents looked with skepticism at a proposed group home on Cranberry Drive that would help women recovering from opiate addiction. Concerns included bringing drug users into the community, the filtration of opioid materials into the local water system and a perceived lack of transparency.

In Scandia, some residents were concerned throughout the summer and fall about a proposed event center along Scandia Trail. The center owners were planning on holding between 35 and 75 events annually from April through October, but neighbors were concerned about noise, screening and increased traffic on the nearby Meadowbrook Avenue. Councilman Bob Hegland, however, believed that the city’s Planning Commission was being too strict with the center, fearing that the city would be perceived as anti-business.

The Linwood group home is still making its way through the approval process, with the owners of the property recently completing a study on the property’s septic system. In Scandia, the event center was approved in October, with some conditions.

On the other side of the coin, the staff at the Wildlife Science Center protested in January when the center was told it had to leave Minnesota Department of Natural Resources land prior to its lease expiring next year. After working with the DNR to ease some of the agency’s concerns about its use of the property, WSC struck a deal to stay through the end of its lease before moving to a new site in Linwood in 2017.

7. LILA’s growth continues

After making the initial announcement in 2015, Lakes International Language Academy completed its expansion to a full K-12 immersion school. Though not many high school students were enrolled this year, the enrollment met school expectations, and the institution expects significant growth as current LILA students move into high school after beginning their enrollment in a lower grade level.

The growth in grades also meant a growth in staff and programming. More teachers were hired by LILA to accommodate the older students, and the school is also working to expand its sports and travel abroad programs as the high school grows.

At the end of the year, the district announced that it will be building dorms for international students at in the next few years. Learn more in the story in this issue, “LILA looks to the future”

6. Bumpy ride to runway

After years of efforts by airport advocates, the Daniel DePonti Airport in Forest Lake saw its grassy runway paved. It almost didn’t happen several times throughout the process, however, as some City Council members were skeptical about hidden price increases and the Airport Commission’s ability to come up with its share of the project cost.

With MnDOT covering 90 percent of the project cost, the city and commission were left with a price tag of $300,000 split between them. However, project engineering firm SEH returned to the city multiple times with new cost estimates and additional costs, which threatened to increase the project’s expenses to a level higher than the council wished to go. Meanwhile, some council members expressed doubt in an Airport Commission funding mechanism for its share of the money, which relied on future revenues and was greeted with skepticism by some of the airport’s land lessees.

Ultimately, however, the project was approved and then, in the fall, completed, but the drama wasn’t over. SEH found that a miscalculation about the amount of fill needed for the project would cause its cost to increase by $500,000 to $800,000 – potentially a $50,000 to $80,000 additional cost to the city and Airport Commission. Meanwhile, the Airport Commission continued to debate the new land lease at the airport, including the provision that was supposed to fund the commission’s share of the paving project.

5. Much ado about sports

Local parents and student athletes were surprised and upset when the school district announced that it was cutting funding for several junior high sports from its 2016-2017 budget, a decision that was made at a Forest Lake Area School Board meeting without any prior public discussion and seemingly with few concrete agreements in place for how those sports opportunities would be provided elsewhere in the community. District administrators were criticized for a perceived lack of transparency.

In further community meetings and discussions, school officials explained that the decision to cut was both a cost and competitive concern. Many of the surrounding school districts don’t have junior high sports programs, leaving junior high Rangers in the position of looking far and wide for opponents. The district announced that it would be trying to partner with community groups like Community Education and the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association to keep junior high sports in the community. Sports Editor Brad O’Neil is working on an updated story about the progress of those partnerships for an upcoming issue.

While junior high sports was a major Ranger talking point in the spring, local sports fans rejoiced in the fall when the Ranger football team won its first game in five seasons. On Sept. 9, Forest Lake defeated White Bear Lake, 20-14.

4. Restaurant roulette revisited

The flurry of restaurant activity that began in Forest Lake in 2015 continued into this year, with even more news about local eateries on the way in or out. The first half of the year, however, was relatively uneventful, with residents wondering about the status of the previously announced Cilantro’s and Old 61 Deli but with little real activity taking place.

Starting in the summer, however, things changed. At the end of June, Pizza Man and Chinese restaurant Cheung Sing both closed (Pizza Man has announced that it will relocate, but it has yet to reopen). Around the same time, the brains behind Acqua in Forest Lake announced that they would be bringing a branch of their popular Meet Market restaurant in the old Pizza Man location (the restaurant opened in September). The long-awaited Mexican restaurant Cilantro’s opened in mid-July, but it was only around for a few weeks before closing again.

On the corporate side, residents learned in the fall that a deal was in the works to bring a location of the Canadian fast food chain Tim Horton’s to the old Crown Auto building in Forest Lake – one of the first restaurants of its kind in the metro area (if all goes according to plan, the building will open next June). Finally, the Acqua/Meet Market restaurant group announced in December that it had purchased the recently closed Za’s and would be reopening the location as Pi Pizzeria in February.

3. Student dies in crash

A tragedy captured the hearts of Forest Lake residents June 27, when a summer school student at Forest Lake Area High School was killed as she walked through the intersection of State Highway 97 and Goodview Avenue.

Catherine “Katya” Loahr, 18, had recently moved to Forest Lake after living and completing the majority of her schooling in St. Francis. Originally set to graduate from St. Francis High School in the spring of 2016, she’d been sidelined from her studies by a concussion and was finishing up the rest of her studies in Forest Lake over the summer. Her friends and family held a memorial service for Loahr at Century Junior High on July 11.

When Loahr was hit, the vehicle that hit her was making a left turn from Goodview onto 97. Due to the way the intersection is constructed, the turn was at an acute angle, and some critics of the intersection believe that the angle made it harder for Loahr to be seen. Following the collision, local residents have suggested realigning the intersection, reducing the roads’ speed limit or retaining a crossing guard at the site.

2. School construction begins

After voters approved Question 1 of the school facilities bond referendum last year, construction crews got to work. Due to contacts with engineers and architects during previous bond pushes, work began quickly on the project, and by the time summer started, significant progress had already been made. A large amount of work was completed at the high school in particular, including the installation of a new parking lot, a reroofing project and an HVAC upgrade. Security updates have also been installed districtwide.

Though the referendum was passed in 2015, this year was not without controversy for the building project. In April, the Forest Lake Area School Board unanimously approved a project labor agreement for the project, which gave construction unions bargaining power for wages and benefits of employees who worked on the district redevelopment. Non-union shops protested that a project labor agreement essentially priced them out of competition, but a number of local union members spoke out in favor of the plan.

The project is planned for completion in the summer of 2019.

1. Incumbents beware

The 2016 election saw a push for change, both nationally and at the local level. In The Forest Lake Times’ coverage area, seven incumbents were ousted across 15 competitive races at the municipal level, whether on Election Day, in the primaries or, for one candidate, in a legal challenge.

The tide began turning long before Nov. 8 for some candidates, such as District 31B Rep. Tom Hackbarth and District 32 Sen. Sean Nienow, both of whom failed to earn their local Republican Party’s endorsement in the spring. Both men were defeated in the primaries by opponents Cal Bahr and Mark Koran, respectively, who also went on to win their general elections. Meanwhile, incumbent GOP District 32B Rep. Bob Barrett was thrown off the ballot after a successful legal challenge argued that he did not live at an address within the district he was representing. That election was rescheduled to Valentine’s Day 2017.

On the local level, incumbent mayors Randall Simonson and Eric Peterson lost their re-election battles in Scandia and Wyoming to Christine Maefsky and Lisa Iverson, respectively; longtime supervisor Phil Osterhus was defeated by Tim Peterson in Linwood; and Richard Weber lost his council seat in Forest Lake as Sam Husnik and Mara Bain were elected. The election was a particularly bitter one in Forest Lake, as residents still upset about previous years’ staff and budget cuts squared off against those who thought the current council was a beacon of fiscal responsibility. In the end, Bain and Husnik scored a victory for the residents who wanted a change on the council, while current Councilman Ben Winnick clinched a close mayoral race against Bain and Husnik’s de facto running mate, Mark Finnemann.