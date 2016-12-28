Police seek help in locating runaway

Karapetsas

Forest Lake police are asking for community members with possible leads about a missing 14-year-old girl to come forward after the teen’s digital trail went cold.

According to police, Kaitlyn Karapetsas ran away from home on Nov. 12, 2016. Observing social media posts and other digital footprints, police attempted to track her for several weeks in an attempt to find her and bring her home to her family.

“(Often,) we were literally a couple hours behind (her movements), trying to find her,” Police Captain Greg Weiss said.

“It’s difficult to find somebody who doesn’t want to be found,” he added.

After police were able to trace Karapetsas’s steps through online activity for quite some time, Weiss said, the trail went cold on Dec. 22. Police believe that Karapetsas or the people who she is with got wise to the fact that police were watching social media and decided to end her social media presence. When the posts stopped coming, police publicized a press release announcing Karapetsas as missing and asking anyone who has seen her or may have any kind of lead on her whereabouts to contact the department.

“(We believe) she’s contacting people that she knows back here,” Weiss said. “We can’t prove that, but somebody doesn’t sever all ties when she’s 14 years old.”

Police believe Karapetsas is still in the Twin Cities greater metropolitan area.

“She’s very mobile,” Weiss said. “She’s being assisted. She’s with other people.”

In addition to the Forest Lake Police Department, the Washington County Sex Trafficking Task Force is working on the case.

“We’re utilizing them because of their expertise in locating juveniles and (their) different investigating techniques,” Weiss said. “We don’t know that she is or is not being trafficked, but we know she’s a 14-year-old girl involved with people significantly older than her.”

Karapetsas is white, 5 feet and one inch tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a pierced nose and may be going by the alias of “Amber.” Police do not want to incarcerate her.

People who may have information on Karapetsas are asked to contact the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-464-5877 or to call 911.