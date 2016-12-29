Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 831

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Independent School District No. 831, Forest Lake, Minnesota, is presently soliciting competitive Multiple Prime Contract Bids for Lino Lakes Elementary School. Sealed bids will be received at the Forest Lake Area Schools Administrative Offices, 6100 N. 210th Street, Forest Lake, MN 55025, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received until 2:00 pm local time, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2017.

The complete Bid Form shall be submitted without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid receipt without consent of the Owner. Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with a bid security as described in the Instructions to Bidders. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

The project at Lino Lakes Elementary School includes Building and Classroom additions, security upgrades, Building HVAC upgrades, Boiler replacement, Reroofing in select areas, Electrical service upgrades, Renovate restrooms, and Select Interior and Exterior building renovations. This work will be defined within the bidding documents. The work will be constructed in two phases according to the Project Schedule. Work will be begin in June 2017 and be complete in August 2018. See project schedule in specifications for details.

Direct communications regarding this Project to the office of the Construction Manager: CJ Monse ([email protected] ) Kraus-Anderson Construction, 8625 Rendova Street NE, P.O. Box 158, Circle Pines, MN, 55014, Tel: 763-786-7711.

Obtain Bidding Documents through www.isqft.com. Please contact Sherri Short at 763-792-3677 or [email protected] to receive an invite.

Bidding Documents will be available for inspection at the office of the Construction Manager and the office of the Architect: Martin Pevzner Engineering, 8030 Old Cedar Ave., Suite 100, Bloomington, MN 55425, Tel: 952-854-1925; as well as several Builders Exchanges: Rochester, St. Cloud, Mankato, Mid-Minnesota, Minnesota Builders Exchange, MEDA, and Reed Construction Data.

A Pre-Bid conference and walkthrough will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 4:00 pm local time at Lino Lakes Elementary School, 725 Main Street Lino Lakes, MN 55014.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

December 29, 2016, January 5, 2017

