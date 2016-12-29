City – CITY OF FOREST LAKE PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE PUBLIC WARNING

The City of Forest Lake will be operating an aeration system at 8135 210th Street North on Sheilds Lake during the winter months. This will run on an as-needed basis only. When in operation the aeration process will create thin ice and open water which will vary greatly with air temperature. Stay clear of marked areas. If there are questions concerning this aeration system, please call Public Works at 651-209-9736.

Dave Adams

Public Works Superintendent

