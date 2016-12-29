Girls basketball beats up on Saints

Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images

Sophomore Maddy Rice expresses her inner Jordan as she makes a move toward the basket. The Rangers were never tested in a home bout with St. Francis on Dec. 22, breaking away early in a 63-33 victory. Senior Abi Asperheim led the Rangers with 13 points. Senior Tia Moscatelli, sophomore Abigail Groeneweg and sophomore Abby Leach all scored 10. The Rangers are off to a hot start, winning five of their first six games. They head to Hill-Murray for a tournament beginning on Dec. 28 and will resume their conference schedule when East Ridge comes to town on Jan. 3.