LILA, North Lakes girls complete crosstown series

Photo by Brad O’Neil

Tylie Carter wins the opening tip against LILA’s Madison Goedtke. Ready to spring into action are Dragons Grace Cunnien and Sweden Strand and Huskies Aylee Beimert and Caitlyn Schaeppi.

On Dec. 15, the Lakes International Language Academy girls basketball team was going through its warmup, which consisted of a casual free-for-all of shooting from inside the key.

Then, a cheer erupted from the home fans, and the North Lakes middle school squad ran into the gymnasium and completed a lap of the court.

About 15 seconds later, Husky player Brooke Schweiger burst onto the court and ran her own, belated lap, to a quieter but no less sincere cheer from the fans.

After the two teams had performed their hype-up cheers, the lone referee – a second official would eventually show up about 15 minutes into the game, sprinting onto the court while hastily donning her striped jersey – tossed the ball up. North Lakes center Tylie Carter won the tip, and the third game of this crosstown series was on.

The Huskies had already won the two previous matchups, 38-14 at home on Nov. 14 and 29-16 at LILA on Nov. 28. They would go on to win this final game 31-11, completing the charter-school sweep and their overall season run at 6-2.

Carter was the major key to the Huskies’ success in this game. She was both the tallest and the most skilled player on the court – the best shooter, the best rebounder, the best blocker. While the other players adjusted their aim, Carter scored the first 14 points of the game.

Carter’s streak was finally broken with a little more than two minutes to play in the half when LILA point guard Grace Timm slipped past two Husky defenders and banked in a layup.

Timm was probably the fastest player on the court; she earned many scoring opportunities in the paint by dribbling past her guard, and wound up leading the Dragon offense with nine points.

Grace Cunnien added a two-pointer on the next Dragons possession, to bring the halftime score closer at 14-4. LILA guard Grace Timm looks for an opening past her defender, North Lakes’ Grace Owens.

In the second half, Carter played mainly for rebounds and assists, passing instead of taking open looks, and encouraging her teammates to shoot. On one offensive journey, she pulled down five straight rebounds.

Carter remained dominant on defense, swatting aside any LILA shot within her reach.

Timm made a steal with 9:17 to play in the game and ran the length of the court for a score. The points were added to the scoreboard, but the clock ceased to count down, giving the girls a few extra minutes of playing time before timekeepers caught the error.

With the addition of a few late-game baskets, Carter finished with a game-high 23 points, exactly matching her jersey number.

Aylee Beimert scored four, Caitlyn Schaeppi and McKenzie Hanson added two each.

LILA’s Cunnien also scored two.

Timm scored a layup as time expired to finalize the Dragon’s score at 11, although 12 was displayed on the scoreboard.

The girls middle school schedule is now over, with the boys set to begin their half of the season in the new year. The Husky and Dragon boys will also play a three-game season series. The Huskies will host games on Jan. 17 and Feb. 10, while the Dragons will host the middle contest on Jan. 30.