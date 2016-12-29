Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 15, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $162,011.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jeanette Devitt and Philip Ighovojah, Wife and Husband

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Nations Reliable Lending, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF REGISTERING:

Registered: November 03, 2015 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1237252

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: September 06, 2016

Registered: September 08, 2016 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1242498

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006110-0000071321-3

Lender or Broker:

Nations Reliable Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 73105

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 7653 Afton Ct, Woodbury, MN 55125-1549

Tax Parcel ID Number:

08.028.21.43.0101

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Forty-nine (49), Block One (1), Common Interest Community No 347, a planned community, Steeple View Place, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $166,741.44

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2017, or the next business day if August 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036754F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636420