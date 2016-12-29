Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 18, 2009

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $166,920.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael W Marich aka Michael Marich and Christina M Marich, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Postal Credit Union, a Minnesota Credit Union, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 24, 2009 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3768599

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Dated: October 21, 2016

Recorded: November 09, 2016 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4091016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100052550262633265

Lender or Broker: Postal Credit Union, a Minnesota Credit Union

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, FSB

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 2757 Hadley Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55128-3932

Tax Parcel ID Number:

20.029.21.23.0038

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 29, Range 21, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, distant 80 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, thence South, along said West line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, a distance of 80 feet; thence East, at right angles, a distance of 303 feet; thence North parallel to said West line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, a distance of 80 feet; thence West, a distance of 303 feet to the point of beginning; EXCEPT the East 120 feet thereof

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $155,835.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2017, or the next business day if August 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036775F01

