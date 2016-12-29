Nordic team opens season at Elm Creek

The Forest Lake Nordic skiing teams had to wait on winter to truly arrive before belatedly starting their season. After three canceled races, the Rangers made their debut on Dec. 20 at Elm Creek Park Preserve. In a field of six squads, the Ranger girls placed second and the boys placed third.

Stillwater won the girls race with 481 points. The Rangers scored 446, followed by Highland (435), Roseville (415), White Bear Lake (396) and Mounds View (327).

Ranger Regan Duffy finished third out of 52 in the 8-kilometer race in 31:21. Jenna Parent (fifth, 32:00), Chloe Foster (13th, 34:42), Madi Anderson (18th, 35:07) and Amelea Hauer (20th, 36:08) rounded out the scoring lineup. Skiers score 100 points for a win, 99 for second, 98 for third, etc.

Mikayla Niederkorn placed 31st (39:09) and Jenna Stockinger finished 37th (41:27).

The Stillwater duo of Siri Bohacek (31:04) and Rana Kraftson (31:20) took the top two places.

In the junior varsity 2-kilometer race, Rangers Jess Nieters (10:10), Annabelle Stang (11:25) and Ava Wilson (11:34) went 2-3-4 for the Rangers. Emma Zobitz placed sixth (12:11) of 29 skiers.

Stillwater also won the boys race (474 points) over Highland (453), Forest Lake (428), Roseville (387), Mounds View (365) and White Bear Lake (359).

Sixty-two boys competed in the 8-kilometer race. Forest Lake point-scorers were Ryan Mead (fifth, 28:03), Andy Haines (eighth, 28:51), Nick Parent (17th, 30:05), Ethan Erickson (23rd, 31:44), and Beck Pope (32nd, 33:22). Quinlan Bonnett placed 40th (35:44) and Jon Hudrilik (37:55) placed 49th.

In the 2-kilometer junior varsity race, Noah Erickson finished second (9:12) and Drew Sampson finished third (9:14).

The Rangers will race again at Battle Creek Regional Park in St. Paul on Jan. 4.