Open Forum for Dec. 29, 2016

Tolerate my views

I find it hypocritical that those who demand tolerance are perhaps some of the most intolerant people among us. I too find what homosexuals do to each other very disturbing, but I do not remember ever making a conscious decision to be so disgusted by that behavior. Apparently, I was born that way. You’d think people could be more tolerant of my condition. And as far as parents teaching their kids modesty, it might be a good thing.

Jon Wycislak

Columbus

Freedom of speech

The students and alumni are attacking Kelly Wing for using his freedom of speech, calling it hate speech and a list of other overused, generic terms. Calling for him to resign for his speech is hypocritical at best. This war over Christian morals has to stop. No matter where someone works, their freedom of speech does not take heed to your feelings. That is life, and we all have to deal with it. Otherwise, we see everyone being physically and financially attacked for opposing your own beliefs. It would be all-out war from 350 million directions. Can no one else see the problem here?

Vanna McNeilly

Forest Lake

Cover your heads

I felt anxiety when I heard this morning that President-elect Trump had tweeted that America’s nuclear future needed to be greatly strengthened and expanded. His Cold War rhetoric reminded this baby boomer of covering my head and hiding under my desk in elementary school in case of a nuclear strike. Mr. Trump, do you know how much you scare me with such a casual attitude by announcing this on Twitter like it was normal?

Mr. Trump, an announcement of such a plan with no details on what you mean is arrogant. I feel I deserve to know more about your intentions when you put it out there. Could that please be at a press conference and not on Twitter?

Marsha Wood

Columbus

Free expression

I live in the Forest Lake School District but have not attended the high school, nor do my children attend. However, I read the article about Mr. Wing and the students’ reactions to certain Facebook posts with great interest. I find it quite strange that students are calling for a teacher’s resignation (or termination) based upon posts that were “from a profile that appears to be Wing’s.” It is not clear to this reader that Mr. Wing truly made these comments, so why are the students so quick to judge? But what I find more appalling is the apparent disregard for freedom of expression. Even if Mr. Wing made these comments, he was not speaking as an affiliate of FLAHS, as mentioned in the article. Nate Brown is quoted as saying, “One can have an opinion based on their own personal beliefs,” but Nate does not seem to think that Mr. Wing (or any educator, for that matter) can express his opinions publicly, such as on Facebook. I’m one of those who disagree with the purported comments, but one should be allowed to express their opinions in a public way (i.e. social media) without fear of marginalization, reprise, or retaliation. Students have expressed their opinions on the subject, as I am doing so now, and just because we may disagree with one’s personal beliefs, we should not demand their silence in expressing their opinions.

Tom Schulzetenberg

Wyoming