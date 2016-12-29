Ordinances – CITY OF SCANDIA

Ordinance Summary

ESTABLISHING USER CHARGES AND CONNECTION FEES FOR THE 201 COMMUNITY SEWAGE TREATMENT SYSTEM

On December 20, 2016, at a Regular Meeting of the Scandia City Council, by majority vote, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 179 which repeals Ordinance 136 adopted on December 18, 2012 and increases the base use charges for the 201 community Sewage Treatment System by 5% effective January 1, 2017.

A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at City Hall or by standard or electronic mail.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

December 29, 2016

636580