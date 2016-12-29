Rangers pull away from St. Francis

Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images

Junior Thad Ball drives for a layup against St. Francis on Dec. 22. Despite trailing by one at the half, the Rangers took over the game in the second period on their way to a 59-49 victory. Senior Mitch Jerde was the offensive star again, putting away 24 points. Sophomore John Schrader contributed 12. The Rangers are 3-2 and faced Cristo Rey Jesuit at Tartan High School on Dec. 27. After the break, they will travel to East Ridge on Jan. 3.