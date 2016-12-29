School Board – IND. SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 831

The mtg of the School Board of ISD No. 831, Forest Lk., MN, was called to order by Rob Rapheal at 8:05 pm on 12-15-16, at the Schl District Offices. At roll call the following mmbrs were present: Julie Corcoran, Dan Kieger, Karen Morehead, Luke Odegaard, Jill Olson, Robert Rapheal, Gail Theisen, and Supt. Linda Madsen, ex officio.

Consent agenda: Mmbr Morehead moved to Appv Consent Agenda items 3.1-3.2. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen. All mmbrs present voted aye and the motion carried.

Appvd the bills as of Dec 15 2016 totaling $432,874.14 broken into the following funds: Gen Fund $71,416.64; Food Service $89,454.10; Transp $100,216.64; Comm Svcs $14,401.43; Maroon Gold Spt Ctr $2,126.51; Grants SDE $78.00; Capital $15,371.28; Internal Health Ins $5,244.76; Debt Svc $118,410.04; Pop Fund $524.13; Federal prog. $2,091.16; Special Ed $13,539.45

Appvd Classified Personnel: Resign 4; Transfer 4; LOA 3; Addl Position- 1

Mmbr Morehead moved to Appv Consent Agenda item 3.3. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Corcoran. All mmbrs present voted aye and the motion carried.

Appvd Licensed Personnel: LOA 3; Non-Curricular Assignment-8; Employ -4; Auth of Position -1; Resignation -1

Old Business:

Mmbr Kieger moved to Appv Legislative Platform as presented. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Olson. After discussion Mmbr Theisen made a motion, 2nd by Member Morehead to amend the wording on #3 to read: Include FLAS in the list of districts eligible for Alternative Facilities Funding and/or provide other funding sources for facilities. All mmbrs voted aye and the wording was changed. There was no further discussion on the amended Legislative Platform. All mmbrs present voted aye on the revised Legislative Platform. The motion carried.

Update on Supt Search A handout of short term needs, structure of process, Bd mmbr roles and a timeframe calendar was passed out. After discussion it was decided that Mmbrs Corcoran and Theisen will contact search firms to present their svcs and cost to the Bd. The Bd will then assess if they want to move forward with a firm or do the work on their own. Bd Mmbrs Kieger, Rapheal and incoming Bd Mmbr Peterson will work on the model contract. Mmbr Odegaard will work on the calendar and scheduling. A community survey was put on hold pending the decision of a search firm.

As there was no further business, Mmbr Morehead moved, 2nd by Mmbr Olson to adjourn. All mmbrs present voted aye and the mtg adjourned at 8:55 pm.

