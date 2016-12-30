Hardwood Creek Library January Events

Featured Events

STEM Saturday:

Chromatography Lab

2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14

Witness first-hand how components of a solution can be separated, even when those individual components are invisible in solution. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

Game day

2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22

The library has some brand new games to try, including some childhood favorites.

Identity Theft: Protect Yourself

10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28

The purpose of this class is to encourage people to make identity protection part of their regular routine. It covers what identity theft is, how to protect your identity and avoid identity theft, and provides clear action steps to take if it happens to you. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

Computer classes

Microsoft Excel in three parts

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5,12,19

Volunteer instructor Ken Noyes is offering a three-part course on the basics of Microsoft Excel 2010. Register for all three sessions online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

Senior surf day

10 a.m. to noon Jan. 10

This free class is geared for those who have little or no experience with computers, and may be repeated until participants are comfortable surfing the web. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

Children’s Events

Super storytime

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 3,10,17,24,31

Baby storytime

9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Jan. 4,11,18,25

Toddler storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4,11,18,25

Family storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 5,12,19,26

Groups and clubs

Book clubs are open to all. Just read the book, come, and discuss. Call 651-275-7300 with questions.

Adult coloring club

6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11

Join an adult coloring club. The library will supply everything but imagination. Come any time during the meeting for as long as you like.

Third Tuesday night adult book club

6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17

This month’s selection can be found on the library website at www.washcolib.org.

Third Thursday night adult book club

6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19

This month’s selection can be found on the library website at www.washcolib.org.