LILA looks to the future

Photo by Jason DeMoe

This house on 11th Avenue Southeast was recently purchased by the LILA building company and could become the future site of a dormitory that could host 25 to 40 international students.

Lakes International Language Academy has been making big strides in recent years, including its Headwaters expansion building and the addition of grades seven to 12. Now, the language immersion school has another big idea in the works.

“As soon as we knew we wanted to do grades seven to 12, we knew we wanted to have travel experiences for our kids and we also wanted to bring kids here,” Executive Director Cam Hedlund said. “What better way to make it all possible than to work toward building a dormitory?”

The LILA building company has already purchased a property at 107 11th Ave. SE near Bacon Motors from a woman named Jeanette Marcotte. Marcotte sold the house specifically so there could be opportunities for foreign exchange students, and she plans to set up possible future scholarship opportunities for exchange students in honor of her late husband.

“We have built strong relationships with middle and high schools in both China and Spain, and we are already planning to work on projects together through Skype,” Hedlund said. “The ultimate goal would be to create opportunities for some of those students to spend a year or more here at our school and for our students to do the same overseas.”

Hedlund said that the interest is already there and, although the completion of the dorms isn’t expected for another three to five years, he anticipates no problem in filling the rooms.

“We would like to see 25 to 40 students at a time staying with us for a school year,” he said.

Currently, the property features a single-family home that would eventually be torn down when the dormitory construction begins. In the meantime, however, LILA officials have possible plans for the living space.

“We host international teachers, and sometimes they bring their families with them when they come,” Hedlund said. “We can envision using the house as a means to provide that room and board for those teachers with families if the need should arise.”