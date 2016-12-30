LILA wins music composition grant

Lakes International Language Academy received a grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation to fund an original composition for the Upper School band and orchestra program. Students will perform the work at a spring concert on May 15. Local Minnesota composer Daniel McConnel Smith has been selected by the commission to create the piece. He will also lead a clinic at the LILA Headwaters Campus in April, working with the student-musicians on the technical and musical aspects of the composition.

“The experience will give our students a unique insight as to how music is made from conception to performance,” LILA orchestra instructor Ken Schuster said in a press release.

Band instructor Karina Poyerd is also helping to implement the grant. Both orchestra and band students will participate in the project and performance.

Upper School students in grades 6-12 can select band or orchestra as one of their required arts classes. LILA’s middle school and high school programs, open to any student in Minnesota including English-only speakers, is based on the International Baccalaureate curriculum with an emphasis on language learning to help prepare students to become global citizens.

For more information about LILA’s upcoming tours, visit www.MyLILA.org.