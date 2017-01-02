Alternate perspectives

By the end of every year, The Forest Lake Times has run a lot of photos over the previous 52 weeks, but a lot of good shots are cut because there just isn’t enough room. Here are some of the best pictures that didn’t make the paper when they were originally taken — a sort of alternative look at some of the big and little events in the Forest Lake area this year. All photos by Ryan Howard unless stated otherwise

On a January afternoon, a bobcat rests in an enclosure at the Wildlife Science Center in Columbus.

Wade Rivard carefully applies some painting tape to a cornhole board in July in his cousin Bill Rivard’s garage — the home of Custom Cornhole Creations.

Joe Houle, Forest Lake’s longest-serving firefighter at almost 60 years of service, puts on a breathing mask during a training June 21.

A judge uses a DoodlePRO toy to announce the score of a karate routine during the International Karate League Tournament of Champions July 23 at Maranatha Assembly of God Church.

Law enforcement officials confer during a Feb. 23 incident in which police surrounded a home on 2nd Avenue Southwest following a report that a resident of the home had threatened people with a sword.

Photo by Jason DeMoe

Chase McCoy jumps off the ropes toward Devlin Kaine during a Classic Pro Wrestling Empire match at the Forest Lake VFW Nov. 12.