Most read stories of 2016

While The Times picks out the stories we believe were the biggest news in the community this year, that doesn’t always correspond to what gets the most interest. Below are the top 20 most-read stories of the year by visitors to www.forestlaketimes.com. Numbers were current as of Dec. 27.

1. Big rigs ride on Sept. 17 for Special Olympics – Sept. 14, 24,856 views

A preview story for a hotly anticipated semitruck convoy that traveled through the area raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

2. High school student killed in crash – June 27, 15,689 views

Catherine “Katya” Loahr, 18, died after being hit while walking on Goodview Avenue at the intersection with State Highway 97. She was returning home from summer school.

3. School board approves labor agreement, cuts sports programs, saves on bond sale – April 8, 8,973 views

Readers responded to this brief roundup of actions taken at the Forest Lake Area School Board’s April 7 meeting.

4. Three cars crash on Highway 61 – Nov. 29, 8,929 views

Striking photos accompanied a brief about a strange, three-vehicle crash on the north side of downtown Forest Lake.

5. Man found submerged in Southwest pool – Oct. 4, 7,785 views

An elderly Stacy man died sometime after a community education class at the Southwest Junior High swimming pool. He was found in the pool by a lifeguard and Forest Lake swim team student athletes.

6. Two arrested after police surround house – Feb. 23, 6,318 views

Forest Lake police and other law enforcement agents set up a perimeter around a Forest Lake home in the 200 block of Second Avenue Southwest after a report of an assault there.

7. Students speak out against teacher’s Facebook remark – Dec. 21, 5,267 views

Current and former Forest Lake high school students sought the termination of a Spanish teacher after some posts he made about sexuality were publicized.

8. Motorcyclist commits suicide after chase – Sept. 13, 4,941 views

A police chase ended in tragedy when a Coon Rapids man shot himself before police could close in on his location at the I-35 rest stop in Forest Lake.

9. 2016 Forest Lake Times election results – Nov. 8, 4,872 views

Local readers got their political fix throughout the evening of Election Day as this post regularly updated the results as they came in.

10. Winnick investigated after sign video – Oct. 12, 4,543 views

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation after Councilman Ben Winnick and another person (later revealed to be his wife, Rimma) were reportedly seen approaching campaign signs that contained a negative message about him.

11. Meat eater haven coming to FL – June. 30, 4,008 views

Meet Market announced June 30 that it would be opening a Forest Lake location in the fall.

12. Bad wreck backs up 1-35 – June 11, 3,866 views

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his wife and passenger, Lynn Burwell, 61, of Shoreview was killed after a rollover on the freeway.

13. One dead in I-35 accident – Nov. 18, 3,672 views

Ena Bhatia, 21, of St. Paul, died when she fell off the back of a motorcycle.

14. Race issues at high school are multifaceted – Dec. 8, 3,640 views

Some black students at Forest Lake Area High School spoke out about their struggles as minorities while at school.

15. Man killed after crash on Scandia-May border – Aug. 11, 3,281 views

Brandon Pranghofer was killed after a head-on crash on Manning Trail.

16. Councilman scolds officers for post-layoff behavior – Jan. 20, 2,983 views

Councilman Michael Freer claimed during a meeting that some members of the Forest Lake Police Department were targeting council members after a vote to lay off a police officer.

17. Man drowns in FL pond – March 28, 2,847 views

Ron Weiss, 73, drowned March 27 after he fell into a pond near his home.

18. Za’s to be replaced by new pizzeria – Dec. 21, 2,644 views

The Meet Market folks announce another restaurant at the site of the now-closed Za’s.

19. Beloved local pastor dies – May 11, 2,637 views

Longtime Stacy pastor Ed Wheatley died May 6 after a heart attack. He was missed by many who loved his humor and community interaction.

20. Man charged after alleged groping – Aug. 22, 2,636 views

A Spring Lake Park man was hit with a criminal sexual conduct charge after allegedly groping a 12-year-old in the Forest Lake Target.

– Compiled by Ryan Howard